Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagekitagawa utamarojapanese calligraphyperson old womencartoonfabricpersonartwallWoman Holding up a Piece of Fabric (Nuno o kazasu onna) by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 813 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2032 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseSeiro niwaka onna geisha no bu : Asazumabune Ogiuri Uta..... by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946239/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseFolding Fan Seller, Round Fan Seller, and Barley Pounder (Ogi-uri, uchiwa-uri, mugi-tsuki), from the series "Female Geisha…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020416/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseA Wife of the Lower Rank (Gebon no nyobo), from the series "A Guide to Women's Contemporary Styles (Tosei onna fuzoku tsu)"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019468/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView licenseHidematsu, Yasokichi, Izukiyo of the Otsuya (Otsuya uchi Hidematsu, Yasokichi, Izukiyo), from the series "Female Geisha…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946438/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOhatsu and Tokubei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948296/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHairdresser, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039331/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNaniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010456/naniwaya-okita-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseEdo Geisha, from the series "A Guide to Women's Contemporary Styles (Tosei onna fuzoku tsu)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020813/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseHinazuru of the Keizetsuro, from the series "Comparing the Charms of Beauties (Bijin kiryo kurabe) (Keizetsuro Hinazuru)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945256/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseOkita and Ofuji by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948893/okita-and-ofuji-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Reading a Letter, from the series Ten Classes of Women's Physiognomy (Fujo ninso juppon) (Fumi yomu onna) by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039276/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWomen watching fireworks at Sumida River by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949221/women-watching-fireworks-sumida-river-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTsukioka of the Hyogoya (Hyogoya uchi tsukioka), from the series "Seiro bijin meika awase" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945541/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAct VIII (Hachidanme), from the series "The Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020655/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe White Coat, from the series "New Patterns of Brocade Woven in Utamaro Style (Nishiki-ori Utamaro-gata-moyo)" by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030861/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCloth-Strecher, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949123/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Wife of the Middle Rank (Chubon no nyobo), from the series "A Guide to Women's Contemporary Styles (Tosei onna fuzoku…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020027/image-person-art-wallFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938001/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseLovers Parting in the Morning, from the series "Elegant Five-needled Pine (Furyu goyo no matsu)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948540/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTaste asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578641/taste-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe joruri, Nure tsubame negura no karakasa, from the series Joruri libretti (Joruri-bon) (Nure tsubame negura no karakasa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039280/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788064/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTomimoto Toyohina by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703280/tomimoto-toyohina-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license