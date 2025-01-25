rawpixel
Woman Holding up a Piece of Fabric (Nuno o kazasu onna) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Seiro niwaka onna geisha no bu : Asazumabune Ogiuri Uta..... by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Folding Fan Seller, Round Fan Seller, and Barley Pounder (Ogi-uri, uchiwa-uri, mugi-tsuki), from the series "Female Geisha…
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
A Wife of the Lower Rank (Gebon no nyobo), from the series "A Guide to Women's Contemporary Styles (Tosei onna fuzoku tsu)"…
Kimono Instagram post template
Hidematsu, Yasokichi, Izukiyo of the Otsuya (Otsuya uchi Hidematsu, Yasokichi, Izukiyo), from the series "Female Geisha…
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Ohatsu and Tokubei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Hairdresser, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamaro
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Edo Geisha, from the series "A Guide to Women's Contemporary Styles (Tosei onna fuzoku tsu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Hinazuru of the Keizetsuro, from the series "Comparing the Charms of Beauties (Bijin kiryo kurabe) (Keizetsuro Hinazuru)" by…
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Okita and Ofuji by Kitagawa Utamaro
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Woman Reading a Letter, from the series Ten Classes of Women's Physiognomy (Fujo ninso juppon) (Fumi yomu onna) by Kitagawa…
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Women watching fireworks at Sumida River by Kitagawa Utamaro
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Tsukioka of the Hyogoya (Hyogoya uchi tsukioka), from the series "Seiro bijin meika awase" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Act VIII (Hachidanme), from the series "The Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
The White Coat, from the series "New Patterns of Brocade Woven in Utamaro Style (Nishiki-ori Utamaro-gata-moyo)" by Kitagawa…
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Cloth-Strecher, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
A Wife of the Middle Rank (Chubon no nyobo), from the series "A Guide to Women's Contemporary Styles (Tosei onna fuzoku…
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Lovers Parting in the Morning, from the series "Elegant Five-needled Pine (Furyu goyo no matsu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Taste asia poster template, editable text and design
The joruri, Nure tsubame negura no karakasa, from the series Joruri libretti (Joruri-bon) (Nure tsubame negura no karakasa…
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Tomimoto Toyohina by Kitagawa Utamaro
