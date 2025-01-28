rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
(Facsimile) The Fourth Month (Uzuki), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki…
Save
Edit Image
suzuki harunobucartoonbookpersonartwallclothingdrawing
Authentic Japan poster template
Authentic Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView license
The Fourth Month (Uzuki), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by…
The Fourth Month (Uzuki), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019836/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Health and wellness poster template, editable text and design
Health and wellness poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193159/health-and-wellness-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Eighth Month (Chushu), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by…
The Eighth Month (Chushu), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010889/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Facebook story template
Authentic Japan Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166740/authentic-japan-facebook-story-templateView license
The Third Month (Yayoi), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by Suzuki…
The Third Month (Yayoi), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by Suzuki…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947030/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680191/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Third Month (Sangatsu), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by…
The Third Month (Sangatsu), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039229/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Poem by Nakatsukasa, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Poem by Nakatsukasa, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054589/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram post template
Authentic Japan Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702713/authentic-japan-instagram-post-templateView license
Poem by Ki no Tsurayuki, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Poem by Ki no Tsurayuki, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021065/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup, aesthetic character design
Editable poster mockup, aesthetic character design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781430/editable-poster-mockup-aesthetic-character-designView license
Minamoto no Shigeyuki, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Minamoto no Shigeyuki, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944964/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Ise, from an untitled series of Thirty-six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Ise, from an untitled series of Thirty-six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944384/ise-from-untitled-series-thirty-six-immortal-poets-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template
Authentic Japan blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166603/authentic-japan-blog-banner-templateView license
Poem by Chunagon Asatada, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Poem by Chunagon Asatada, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946694/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
French language book cover template
French language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402649/french-language-book-cover-templateView license
Poem by Fujiwara no Toshiyuki, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Poem by Fujiwara no Toshiyuki, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010828/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
Poem by Minamoto no Saneakira Ason, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Poem by Minamoto no Saneakira Ason, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950050/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702826/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
Poem by Sakanoue no Korenori, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Poem by Sakanoue no Korenori, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947243/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Education word, stationery doodle remix, editable design
Education word, stationery doodle remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219878/education-word-stationery-doodle-remix-editable-designView license
Poem by Mibuno no Tadami, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Poem by Mibuno no Tadami, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947408/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Poem by Sanjo'in no Nyokurodo Sakon, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Poem by Sanjo'in no Nyokurodo Sakon, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949450/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable anthropomorphic duck with flowers
Editable anthropomorphic duck with flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123868/editable-anthropomorphic-duck-with-flowersView license
A Flute-Playing Monk (Komusō); The Fourth Month (Uzuki), from the series Fashionable Poetic Immortals of the Four Seasons…
A Flute-Playing Monk (Komusō); The Fourth Month (Uzuki), from the series Fashionable Poetic Immortals of the Four Seasons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612917/image-vintage-travel-poster-zen-garden-bambooFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9586049/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Courtesan and Her Child Attendant Playing with a Cat by Suzuki Harunobu
Courtesan and Her Child Attendant Playing with a Cat by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020957/courtesan-and-her-child-attendant-playing-with-cat-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Sixth Month (Kazemachizuki), from the series "Fashionable Monthly Visits to Sacred Places in the Four Seasons (Furyu…
The Sixth Month (Kazemachizuki), from the series "Fashionable Monthly Visits to Sacred Places in the Four Seasons (Furyu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954988/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Autumn semester poster template
Autumn semester poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538026/autumn-semester-poster-templateView license
The Sixth Month (Kazemachizuki), from the series "Fashionable Monthly Visits to Sacred Places in the Four Seasons (Furyu…
The Sixth Month (Kazemachizuki), from the series "Fashionable Monthly Visits to Sacred Places in the Four Seasons (Furyu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019671/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram story template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680192/japan-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Fun'ya no Yasuhide, from the series "Allegory of the Six Poets (Furyu rokkasen)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Fun'ya no Yasuhide, from the series "Allegory of the Six Poets (Furyu rokkasen)" by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946208/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Large poster mockup, editable design
Large poster mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892526/large-poster-mockup-editable-designView license
Young Man and Woman Talking through a Bamboo Blind by Suzuki Harunobu
Young Man and Woman Talking through a Bamboo Blind by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950551/young-man-and-woman-talking-through-bamboo-blind-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license