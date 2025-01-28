Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagesuzuki harunobucartoonbookpersonartwallclothingdrawing(Facsimile) The Fourth Month (Uzuki), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by Suzuki HarunobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 907 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2267 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAuthentic Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView licenseThe Fourth Month (Uzuki), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019836/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHealth and wellness poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193159/health-and-wellness-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Eighth Month (Chushu), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010889/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166740/authentic-japan-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Third Month (Yayoi), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by Suzuki…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947030/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680191/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Third Month (Sangatsu), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039229/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView licensePoem by Nakatsukasa, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054589/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702713/authentic-japan-instagram-post-templateView licensePoem by Ki no Tsurayuki, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021065/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup, aesthetic character designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781430/editable-poster-mockup-aesthetic-character-designView licenseMinamoto no Shigeyuki, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944964/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseIse, from an untitled series of Thirty-six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944384/ise-from-untitled-series-thirty-six-immortal-poets-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166603/authentic-japan-blog-banner-templateView licensePoem by Chunagon Asatada, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946694/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFrench language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402649/french-language-book-cover-templateView licensePoem by Fujiwara no Toshiyuki, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010828/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licensePoem by Minamoto no Saneakira Ason, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950050/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702826/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView licensePoem by Sakanoue no Korenori, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947243/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word, stationery doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219878/education-word-stationery-doodle-remix-editable-designView licensePoem by Mibuno no Tadami, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947408/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePoem by Sanjo'in no Nyokurodo Sakon, from an untitled series of Thirty-Six Immortal Poets by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949450/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic duck with flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123868/editable-anthropomorphic-duck-with-flowersView licenseA Flute-Playing Monk (Komusō); The Fourth Month (Uzuki), from the series Fashionable Poetic Immortals of the Four Seasons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612917/image-vintage-travel-poster-zen-garden-bambooFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9586049/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseCourtesan and Her Child Attendant Playing with a Cat by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020957/courtesan-and-her-child-attendant-playing-with-cat-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Sixth Month (Kazemachizuki), from the series "Fashionable Monthly Visits to Sacred Places in the Four Seasons (Furyu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954988/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn semester poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538026/autumn-semester-poster-templateView licenseThe Sixth Month (Kazemachizuki), from the series "Fashionable Monthly Visits to Sacred Places in the Four Seasons (Furyu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019671/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680192/japan-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFun'ya no Yasuhide, from the series "Allegory of the Six Poets (Furyu rokkasen)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946208/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseLarge poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892526/large-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseYoung Man and Woman Talking through a Bamboo Blind by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950551/young-man-and-woman-talking-through-bamboo-blind-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license