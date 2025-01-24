rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Turban Ornament (Turra)
Save
Edit Image
emerald earringrubymughal artruby broochindia diamondenamel jewelry indiaindian jewelrymughal jewelry
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259776/editable-gemstone-diamond-design-element-setView license
Hand Ornament (Hathphul) and Thumb Ring (Arsi)
Hand Ornament (Hathphul) and Thumb Ring (Arsi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054552/hand-ornament-hathphul-and-thumb-ring-arsiFree Image from public domain license
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259700/editable-gemstone-diamond-design-element-setView license
Earrings (Karanphul Jhumka)
Earrings (Karanphul Jhumka)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944914/earrings-karanphul-jhumkaFree Image from public domain license
Gemstone set, editable design element
Gemstone set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15098591/gemstone-set-editable-design-elementView license
Armlet (Bazuband)
Armlet (Bazuband)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050525/armlet-bazubandFree Image from public domain license
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259775/editable-gemstone-diamond-design-element-setView license
Bracelets with Confronting Makara Heads (Karas)
Bracelets with Confronting Makara Heads (Karas)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945120/bracelets-with-confronting-makara-heads-karasFree Image from public domain license
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259766/editable-gemstone-diamond-design-element-setView license
Necklace (Patrihar)
Necklace (Patrihar)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948068/necklace-patriharFree Image from public domain license
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259712/editable-gemstone-diamond-design-element-setView license
Cup with Blossoms and Peacocks
Cup with Blossoms and Peacocks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039204/cup-with-blossoms-and-peacocksFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378662/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Wine Cup with Cover
Wine Cup with Cover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947371/wine-cup-with-coverFree Image from public domain license
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15261553/editable-gemstone-diamond-design-element-setView license
Knife Hilt with Horse-Head Pommel
Knife Hilt with Horse-Head Pommel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947964/knife-hilt-with-horse-head-pommelFree Image from public domain license
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259827/editable-diamond-jewelry-design-element-setView license
Mirror Frame with Tree of Life Motif
Mirror Frame with Tree of Life Motif
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944374/mirror-frame-with-tree-life-motifFree Image from public domain license
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259750/editable-gemstone-diamond-design-element-setView license
Buckle with Incised Petal Pattern
Buckle with Incised Petal Pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956908/buckle-with-incised-petal-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259793/editable-diamond-jewelry-design-element-setView license
Dagger with Tiger-Head Pommel
Dagger with Tiger-Head Pommel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946524/dagger-with-tiger-head-pommelFree Image from public domain license
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259817/editable-diamond-jewelry-design-element-setView license
Pendant
Pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9630321/pendantFree Image from public domain license
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259860/editable-diamond-jewelry-design-element-setView license
Tiger-Claw necklace
Tiger-Claw necklace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8109219/tiger-claw-necklaceFree Image from public domain license
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259868/editable-diamond-jewelry-design-element-setView license
Finger Ring (neli)
Finger Ring (neli)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796403/finger-ring-neliFree Image from public domain license
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15261726/editable-diamond-jewelry-design-element-setView license
Turban Ornament (sarpatti)
Turban Ornament (sarpatti)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796320/turban-ornament-sarpattiFree Image from public domain license
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
Editable Gemstone diamond design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259740/editable-gemstone-diamond-design-element-setView license
Pendant
Pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9630380/pendantFree Image from public domain license
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259785/editable-diamond-jewelry-design-element-setView license
Pendants
Pendants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9630496/pendantsFree Image from public domain license
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259838/editable-diamond-jewelry-design-element-setView license
Nine-Gem (Navaratna) Talismanic Bracelet, One of a Pair
Nine-Gem (Navaratna) Talismanic Bracelet, One of a Pair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8093388/nine-gem-navaratna-talismanic-bracelet-one-pairFree Image from public domain license
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15261708/editable-diamond-jewelry-design-element-setView license
Nose Ring (Nath)
Nose Ring (Nath)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945363/nose-ring-nathFree Image from public domain license
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
Editable diamond jewelry design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259807/editable-diamond-jewelry-design-element-setView license
Pendant
Pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627185/pendantFree Image from public domain license