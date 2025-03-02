Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartdrawingadultwomanpaintingThe Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Soga no Goro and Segawa Kikunojo III as Tsukisayo, in the play "Nanakusa Yosooi Soga," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1782 by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 803 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2007 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. 