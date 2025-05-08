rawpixel
Expedition to Rome, 1849: Your reception is neither polite nor politic, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis…
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Entering the Villa Santucci, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8990074/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Monaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538839/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView license
Capture of the Villa Pamfili, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9028367/image-paper-plant-frameFree Image from public domain license
Couple aesthetic ripped paper, man and woman sitting collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254056/png-back-view-background-blank-spaceView license
April 30, 1849, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989179/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Ready to leave for the Eternal City, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8990860/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Saint Peter!, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993728/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView license
Devotion of the Catholic clergy in Rome, April 30, 1849, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050993/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView license
The French Army Arrives at Maglianella, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991858/image-paper-horse-frameFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
The French Army Landing at Civita-Vecchia, April 25, 1849, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043879/image-paper-cloud-frameFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Reconnaisance, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994290/image-paper-horse-frameFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, aesthetic home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7386840/photo-frame-mockup-aesthetic-home-decorView license
Battery no.10, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994063/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Round Way, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993974/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Couple aesthetic ripped paper, man and woman sitting collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068132/png-back-view-background-blank-spaceView license
Assault and capture of bastion no. 6, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051072/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Sapping in full swing, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046621/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487882/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView license
Artillery men, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032784/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Monaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506584/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView license
Sortie of the Roman garrison..., from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032616/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Battery No.1 opens fire, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9028377/image-paper-plant-frameFree Image from public domain license
Couple aesthetic desktop wallpaper, ripped paper texture background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254024/png-back-view-background-blank-spaceView license
Departure of the third column, called the support, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032742/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Tartar Women at the Baïdar, Crimea, August 26, 1837 by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986932/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10357448/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Battery no.9, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032790/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Black photo frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404290/black-photo-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Battery no.14, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9023818/image-paper-cloud-frameFree Image from public domain license