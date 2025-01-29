Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetextile fragmentfragment designtexturepaperpatternartcirclefloral patternFragmentOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2250 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038271/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253658/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseIntricate vintage textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007272/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254016/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseIntricate vintage textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025906/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253659/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007798/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254015/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029853/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage flower desktop wallpaper, circle frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254011/pink-vintage-flower-desktop-wallpaper-circle-frame-background-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049540/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage flower desktop wallpaper, circle frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253661/pink-vintage-flower-desktop-wallpaper-circle-frame-background-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037100/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257705/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037126/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseRed flowers, beige background, editable paper craft remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190174/red-flowers-beige-background-editable-paper-craft-remixView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702315/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseTextured red background, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630371/textured-red-background-editable-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049476/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper png frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257706/circle-paper-png-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052278/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219024/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052852/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFlower pressing workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855071/flower-pressing-workshop-poster-templateView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052591/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseDark green background, editable gold lily of the valley border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630109/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseVintage textile with intricate patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007336/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseLeafy patterned frame background, editable brown vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686890/png-art-nouveau-artwork-bloomView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007097/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseCute paper flower editable background, collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190005/cute-paper-flower-editable-background-collage-remixView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007716/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, botanical pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238272/png-botanical-pattern-customizable-cut-outView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702804/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePink sun moon frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340717/pink-sun-moon-frame-background-editable-designView licenseVintage Japanese textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035767/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePeony flower pattern desktop wallpaper, white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195292/peony-flower-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-white-backgroundView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052463/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePeony flower pattern desktop wallpaper, pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198474/peony-flower-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-pink-backgroundView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018900/fragmentFree Image from public domain license