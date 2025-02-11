Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageritualitaly2 z twill weave with extended ground weftcatholicpatternchurchesartgoldAltar FrontalOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 547 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1367 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791324/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortion (From Altar Frontal)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029750/portion-from-altar-frontalFree Image from public domain licenseSunday church Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930457/sunday-church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIntricate embroidered ceremonial garmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002796/dalmaticFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723542/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOrnate embroidered ceremonial garmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033409/dalmaticFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12605117/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026335/amiceFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Dalmaticshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002704/two-dalmaticsFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939399/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePanel from an Altar Frontalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027888/panel-from-altar-frontalFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714585/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035695/panelFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593963/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePanel from a Copehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037028/panel-from-copeFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12605120/sunday-worship-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePanel (Possibly from a Chasuble)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005524/panel-possibly-from-chasubleFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622891/sunday-worship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Fragments (From a Chasuble)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047991/two-fragments-from-chasubleFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaptismal Robehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052717/baptismal-robeFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11014206/sunday-worshipView licenseOrnate red textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702255/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791349/sunday-worship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrphrey Fragment (Depicting the Presentation of Jesus at the Temple)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026361/orphrey-fragment-depicting-the-presentation-jesus-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12605098/sunday-worship-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChasuble (Back Only)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001808/chasuble-back-onlyFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723552/sunday-worship-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004021/panelFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIntricate monochrome avian tapestry designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037164/panelFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723531/sunday-worship-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThree Panelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005870/three-panelsFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049624/sunday-worship-inspiration-templateView licensePanel (Dress Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003279/panel-dress-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worshi Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690759/sunday-worshi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrnate floral robe designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003258/dalmaticFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Semiformal Domestic Magua (Short Coat) by Manchuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002490/womans-semiformal-domestic-magua-short-coat-manchuFree Image from public domain license