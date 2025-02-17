Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageegyptian pharaohjulius caesartapestrycivil warfemale murdererwife doggingintertwined storytelleregyptian dogCaesar Sends a Messenger to Cleopatra from The Story of Caesar and Cleopatra by Guilliam van Leefdael (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1016 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2540 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVisit Egypt poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696552/visit-egypt-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCaesar and Cleopatra Enjoying Themselves from The Story of Caesar and Cleopatra by Guilliam van Leefdael (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001182/image-horse-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCat history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292053/cat-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCleopatra Asked to Pay Tribute to Rome from The Story of Caesar and Cleopatra by Guilliam van Leefdael (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001371/image-person-tree-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Egypt Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10671593/visit-egypt-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Battle of Actium from The Story of Caesar and Cleopatra by Geraert Peemans (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001012/image-rose-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Egypt blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696553/visit-egypt-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCaesar Throws Himself into the Sea from The Story of Caesar and Cleopatra by Guilliam van Leefdael (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001399/image-clouds-fruit-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950853/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaesar Defeats the Troops of Pompey from The Story Caesar and Cleopatra by Geraert Peemans (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001495/image-horse-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Egypt Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696559/visit-egypt-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseCaesar in the Gallic Wars from The Story of Caesar and Cleopatra by Guilliam van Leefdael (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001491/image-horse-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D happy family cartoon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12131932/editable-happy-family-cartoon-illustrationView licenseThe Tomb of Marc Antony and Cleopatra by Boucicaut Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260175/the-tomb-marc-antony-and-cleopatra-boucicaut-masterFree Image from public domain licenseBaby quote Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14564163/baby-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCaesar Embarks by Boat to Join His Army from The Story of Caesar and Cleopatra by Geraert Peemans (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001800/image-person-birds-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791505/monet-quote-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCleopatra Enjoys Herself at Sea from The Story of Cleopatra by Guilliam van Leefdael (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018106/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318479/image-background-star-heartView licenseAntony Presents Artavasdes, King of the Armenians, to Cleopatra from The Story of Antony and Cleopatra by Evrard Leyniers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001004/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseTapestry (Four Servants), Tapestry Girl Offering Gifts, part of Telemachus Leading Theoclymenus to Penelope, from The Story…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053359/image-person-bird-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCleopatra and Antony Enjoying Supper, from The Story of Caesar and Cleopatra by Geraert Peemans (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000877/image-person-art-womanFree Image from public domain licenseCaesar's Death Makes Cleopatra Mourn from The Story of Caesar and Cleopatra by Geraert Peemans (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025919/image-person-art-womanFree Image from public domain licenseDenarius (Coin) Portraying Mark Antony and Queen Cleopatra VII by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958201/denarius-coin-portraying-mark-antony-and-queen-cleopatra-vii-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseClodius Disguised as a Woman from The Story of Caesar and Cleopatra by Geraert Peemans (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017994/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiscovery of the Plot to Kill Caesar and Cleopatra from The Story of Caesar and Cleopatra by Geraert Peemans (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001587/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseThe Triumph of Caesar from The Story of Caesar and Cleopatra by Geraert Peemans (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001606/image-horse-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseTetradrachm (Coin) Portraying Queen Cleopatra VII by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958074/tetradrachm-coin-portraying-queen-cleopatra-vii-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseThe Beheading of Pompey by Boucicaut Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14259913/the-beheading-pompey-boucicaut-masterFree Image from public domain licenseJulius Caesar, Escaping from the Island of Pharos, Swims to a Boat while Holding a Letter by Boucicaut Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14259970/image-paper-hand-personFree Image from public domain license