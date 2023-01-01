https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051609Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBacon's standard map of Europe psd, artwork by George Washington Bacon, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9051609View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3999 px | 300 dpi | 163.13 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2799 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3999 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Bacon's standard map of Europe psd, artwork by George Washington Bacon, remixed by rawpixelMore