Ichimanmaru (Soga no Juro) and Hakoomaru (Soga no Goro) about to be executed at Yuigahama, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago 