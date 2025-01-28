rawpixel
The actors Onoe Kikugoro III, Onoe Matsutake III, and Iwai Kumesaburo II by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
The actors Onoe Kikugoro III (R) as Nagoya Sanza and Iwai Kumesaburo II (L) as the courtesan Katsuragi in the play "Oichiza…
New item ad blog banner template, editable text
The actor Onoe Kikugoro III as Nagoya Sanza in the play "Sato no Haru Meibutsu Amigasa," performed at the Kawarazaki Theater…
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Sukeroku (R) and Onoe Kikugoro III as the white sake peddler Shinbei (L) in the play…
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
The actor Iwai Kumesaburo II as the courtesan Katsuragi in the play "Oichiza Soga no Shimadai," performed at the Kawarazaki…
Traditional Koi fish desktop wallpaper, Japanese animal illustration, editable design
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Onoe Kikugoro IV, from the diptych "Visions of Mementos in Double Mirrors (Awase kagami…
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Näyttelijät iwai kumesaburo, iwai hanshiro vii ja onoe kikugoro iii näytelmässä kagamiyama kokyo no nishikie (vanha värikuva…
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Takamoto no kitsune and Segawa Kikunojo V as Izumi no Chieda-gitsune by Utagawa Kunisada…
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Mongaku and Matsumoto Koshiro V as Fudo Myoo by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
The actors Ichikawa Ebizo V and Ichikawa Saruzo I by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Japanese roaring tiger computer wallpaper, vintage animal illustration, editable design
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Kan Shojo (Sugawara Michizane) and Segawa Kikunojo V as Umeomaru in the play "Sugawara…
Japanese Daruma doll HD wallpaper, vintage traditional background, editable design
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Onoe Kikugoro III by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Japanese Daruma doll HD wallpaper, vintage traditional background, editable design
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VII by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actors Iwai Hanshiro VI, Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Kintoki, and Ichikawa Ebizo V as the woodcutter Nekko no Yokizo by…
Japanese roaring tiger computer wallpaper, vintage animal illustration, editable design
The actors Onoe Kikugoro III as Hayano Kanpei and Mimasu Gennosuke as Enya Hangan by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Kimono blog banner template
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Watanabe no Tsuna and Segawa Kikunojo V as the female demon in the play "Modori Bridge…
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding puppet of actor Onoe Kikugoro III as Gokuin Sen'emon by Utagawa Kuniyasu
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actor Seki Sanjuro II as Stuttering Matahei (Domo no Matahei) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Japanese waving cat computer wallpaper, Maneki Neko figure, editable design
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Onoe Kikugoro V by Utagawa Kunisada III (Kunimasa IV, Toyokuni V)
