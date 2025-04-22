Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit ImagesketchrysbrackcartoonpaperpersonartdesigndrawingDesign for a Funerary Monument: Four Draped Mourning Female Figures by John Michael RysbrackOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 707 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 993 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCreative woman doodle, cute illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181319/creative-woman-doodle-cute-illustration-editable-designView licenseDesign for an Unexecuted Funerary Monument for the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038629/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseDesign for a Funerary Monument with Fate, Urn, Putto by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052760/design-for-funerary-monument-with-fate-urn-putto-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseDoodle women investment png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184990/doodle-women-investment-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseDesign for a Funerary Monument with Fate, Putto, and Urn by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002019/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art drawing remix collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548360/aesthetic-art-drawing-remix-collage-elementView licenseUnexecuted Designs for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052846/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people brainstorming ideas remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927706/diverse-people-brainstorming-ideas-remixView licenseStanding Female Figure Turning to the Left by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052569/standing-female-figure-turning-the-left-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman png using binoculars, paper collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216519/businessman-png-using-binoculars-paper-collage-art-editable-designView licenseUnexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051340/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9583390/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053115/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseCreative woman doodle, cute illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181338/creative-woman-doodle-cute-illustration-editable-designView licenseUnexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053386/image-paper-cartoon-angelFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic designer png hand, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070573/graphic-designer-png-hand-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseThree Studies for Statue of John Locke by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044488/three-studies-for-statue-john-locke-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseStanding Female Figure with Right Arm Raised by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053764/standing-female-figure-with-right-arm-raised-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseCreative writing, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972026/creative-writing-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licensePreliminary Design for Monument to John Gay the Poet by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047800/preliminary-design-for-monument-john-gay-the-poet-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing paper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13024344/drawing-paper-editable-mockupView licenseStanding Female Figure with Right Arm Raised by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024782/standing-female-figure-with-right-arm-raised-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people brainstorming ideas remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927709/diverse-people-brainstorming-ideas-remixView licenseFate with Urn by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053969/fate-with-urn-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591117/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding Allegorical Figure with Caduceus (Peace?) by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001972/standing-allegorical-figure-with-caduceus-peace-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding white flag, surrender sign, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935075/hand-holding-white-flag-surrender-sign-editable-designView licenseStanding Female Figure Pointing to Left by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052312/standing-female-figure-pointing-left-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut png note paper, space aesthetic collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219206/astronaut-png-note-paper-space-aesthetic-collage-art-editable-designView licenseWisdom: Unexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024845/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word, stationery doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219878/education-word-stationery-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseFortitude: Unexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052866/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn semester poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538026/autumn-semester-poster-templateView licenseWarrior upon Sarcophagus Accompanied by Trophies: Unexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052514/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain licenseBook shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903971/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseStanding Female Figure with Right Hand Raised by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001925/standing-female-figure-with-right-hand-raised-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseGrowth Investing, woman invest in stocks collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784881/growth-investing-woman-invest-stocks-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding Female Figure with Right Hand Raised by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052644/standing-female-figure-with-right-hand-raised-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain license