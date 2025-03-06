Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperfabricpatternartvintagefloral patterndesignmedievalIntricate medieval textile designOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 1265 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseVintage Japanese textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027894/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseVintage textile with animal motifshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049144/panelFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7510557/imageView licenseVintage textile pattern striphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037481/borderFree Image from public domain licenseCraft fair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050408/image-green-leaf-flowerView licenseVintage Japanese textile arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049522/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788150/history-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAntique embroidered textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038319/waistcoatFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006709/panelFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMedieval textile lion patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003590/borderFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23092945/image-angel-fabric-birdView licensePanel (For a Sconce)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004321/panel-for-sconceFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseChalice Cover or Portion of a Bursehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038524/chalice-cover-portion-burseFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post template, editable summer designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18830641/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-summer-designView licenseAntique textile floral patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005631/borderFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance poster template from original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541695/png-flower-leavesView licenseIntricate dragon textile arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702556/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099821/autumn-bird-collage-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseOrnate embroidered red pouchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004645/bagFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099819/autumn-bird-collage-background-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseAncient textile fragment designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038047/borderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable laurel wreath crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248903/editable-laurel-wreath-crown-design-element-setView licenseIntricate vintage floral tapestryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026641/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licenseVintage floral tapestry designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026558/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099820/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licensePicture (Probably from an Orphrey Band Depicting Christ before Mary Magdalene)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002532/picture-probably-from-orphrey-band-depicting-christ-before-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169809/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseIntricate floral vintage textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001308/borderFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseVintage textile pattern fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026707/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696478/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licenseIntricate embroidered vintage waistcoat designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026723/waistcoatFree Image from public domain licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licensePanel (Showing Symbols of the Four Seasons)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051359/panel-showing-symbols-the-four-seasonsFree Image from public domain license