rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chasuble (Front)
Save
Edit Image
porcelaintextile patternchasuble italyembroidered lace floralschasubleflowerspatternart
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Chasuble (Back)
Chasuble (Back)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053798/chasuble-backFree Image from public domain license
Decorative flower pattern, white background
Decorative flower pattern, white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194945/decorative-flower-pattern-white-backgroundView license
Cope with Orphrey Band, Hood and Remnants of a Morse
Cope with Orphrey Band, Hood and Remnants of a Morse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017923/cope-with-orphrey-band-hood-and-remnants-morseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage blossoms pattern, white background
Vintage blossoms pattern, white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195157/vintage-blossoms-pattern-white-backgroundView license
Chasuble
Chasuble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002767/chasubleFree Image from public domain license
Decorative flower pattern desktop wallpaper, white background
Decorative flower pattern desktop wallpaper, white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195071/decorative-flower-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-white-backgroundView license
Chasuble
Chasuble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019263/chasubleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage blossoms pattern desktop wallpaper, white background
Vintage blossoms pattern desktop wallpaper, white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195179/vintage-blossoms-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-white-backgroundView license
Chasuble
Chasuble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038379/chasubleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage blossoms pattern, white background
Vintage blossoms pattern, white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10187270/vintage-blossoms-pattern-white-backgroundView license
Ornate floral embroidered vestment
Ornate floral embroidered vestment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018193/chasubleFree Image from public domain license
Cushion case mockup, editable home decoration design
Cushion case mockup, editable home decoration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10933060/cushion-case-mockup-editable-home-decoration-designView license
Ornate embroidered textile art
Ornate embroidered textile art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025689/hoodFree Image from public domain license
White flowers illustration, brown background, editable design
White flowers illustration, brown background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176788/white-flowers-illustration-brown-background-editable-designView license
Chasuble, Stole, Maniple, and Burse
Chasuble, Stole, Maniple, and Burse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001078/chasuble-stole-maniple-and-burseFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, botanical pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, botanical pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238272/png-botanical-pattern-customizable-cut-outView license
The Stafford Chasuble
The Stafford Chasuble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033450/the-stafford-chasubleFree Image from public domain license
Bloom fest invitation template
Bloom fest invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14055446/bloom-fest-invitation-templateView license
Chasuble
Chasuble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025339/chasubleFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, yellow flower pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, yellow flower pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253856/png-botanical-customizable-cut-outView license
Intricate floral embroidered textile
Intricate floral embroidered textile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002569/copeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ornate embroidered liturgical vestment
Ornate embroidered liturgical vestment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002623/chasubleFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fragment from an Orphrey Band Showing St. Barbara and St. James
Fragment from an Orphrey Band Showing St. Barbara and St. James
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002905/fragment-from-orphrey-band-showing-st-barbara-and-st-jamesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower pattern iPhone wallpaper, white background
Vintage flower pattern iPhone wallpaper, white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195156/vintage-flower-pattern-iphone-wallpaper-white-backgroundView license
Intricate traditional textile design
Intricate traditional textile design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002354/copeFree Image from public domain license
Pillow cushion cover mockup, editable design
Pillow cushion cover mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071898/pillow-cushion-cover-mockup-editable-designView license
Picture (Depicting the Creation)
Picture (Depicting the Creation)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018050/picture-depicting-the-creationFree Image from public domain license
Wedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable design
Wedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14756033/wedding-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Chasuble, Stole, and Maniple
Chasuble, Stole, and Maniple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002592/chasuble-stole-and-manipleFree Image from public domain license
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView license
Band from an Orphrey
Band from an Orphrey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040703/band-from-orphreyFree Image from public domain license
Editable leaf towel mockup, William Morris art design
Editable leaf towel mockup, William Morris art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360414/editable-leaf-towel-mockup-william-morris-art-designView license
Dalmatic and Humeral Veil
Dalmatic and Humeral Veil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017967/dalmatic-and-humeral-veilFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram post template, editable summer design
Inspirational quote Instagram post template, editable summer design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18830641/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-summer-designView license
Ornate embroidered liturgical vestment
Ornate embroidered liturgical vestment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041675/copeFree Image from public domain license
Decorative flower pattern, white background
Decorative flower pattern, white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10187269/decorative-flower-pattern-white-backgroundView license
Orphrey Band
Orphrey Band
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037502/orphrey-bandFree Image from public domain license