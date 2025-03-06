Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageporcelaintextile patternchasuble italyembroidered lace floralschasubleflowerspatternartChasuble (Front)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 862 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2347 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseChasuble (Back)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053798/chasuble-backFree Image from public domain licenseDecorative flower pattern, white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194945/decorative-flower-pattern-white-backgroundView licenseCope with Orphrey Band, Hood and Remnants of a Morsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017923/cope-with-orphrey-band-hood-and-remnants-morseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage blossoms pattern, white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195157/vintage-blossoms-pattern-white-backgroundView licenseChasublehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002767/chasubleFree Image from public domain licenseDecorative flower pattern desktop wallpaper, white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195071/decorative-flower-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-white-backgroundView licenseChasublehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019263/chasubleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage blossoms pattern desktop wallpaper, white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195179/vintage-blossoms-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-white-backgroundView licenseChasublehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038379/chasubleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage blossoms pattern, white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10187270/vintage-blossoms-pattern-white-backgroundView licenseOrnate floral embroidered vestmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018193/chasubleFree Image from public domain licenseCushion case mockup, editable home decoration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10933060/cushion-case-mockup-editable-home-decoration-designView licenseOrnate embroidered textile arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025689/hoodFree Image from public domain licenseWhite flowers illustration, brown background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176788/white-flowers-illustration-brown-background-editable-designView licenseChasuble, Stole, Maniple, and Bursehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001078/chasuble-stole-maniple-and-burseFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, botanical pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238272/png-botanical-pattern-customizable-cut-outView licenseThe Stafford Chasublehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033450/the-stafford-chasubleFree Image from public domain licenseBloom fest invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14055446/bloom-fest-invitation-templateView licenseChasublehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025339/chasubleFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, yellow flower pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253856/png-botanical-customizable-cut-outView licenseIntricate floral embroidered textilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002569/copeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrnate embroidered liturgical vestmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002623/chasubleFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFragment from an Orphrey Band Showing St. Barbara and St. Jameshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002905/fragment-from-orphrey-band-showing-st-barbara-and-st-jamesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern iPhone wallpaper, white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195156/vintage-flower-pattern-iphone-wallpaper-white-backgroundView licenseIntricate traditional textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002354/copeFree Image from public domain licensePillow cushion cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071898/pillow-cushion-cover-mockup-editable-designView licensePicture (Depicting the Creation)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018050/picture-depicting-the-creationFree Image from public domain licenseWedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14756033/wedding-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChasuble, Stole, and Maniplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002592/chasuble-stole-and-manipleFree Image from public domain licenseTimeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView licenseBand from an Orphreyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040703/band-from-orphreyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable leaf towel mockup, William Morris art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360414/editable-leaf-towel-mockup-william-morris-art-designView licenseDalmatic and Humeral Veilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017967/dalmatic-and-humeral-veilFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post template, editable summer designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18830641/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-summer-designView licenseOrnate embroidered liturgical vestmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041675/copeFree Image from public domain licenseDecorative flower pattern, white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10187269/decorative-flower-pattern-white-backgroundView licenseOrphrey Bandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037502/orphrey-bandFree Image from public domain license