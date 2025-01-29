Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetrophy sketchcartoonpaperframepersonarttrophiesdesignWarrior upon Sarcophagus Accompanied by Trophies: Unexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael RysbrackOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1130 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 1791 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHand holding coin, money saving paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851518/hand-holding-coin-money-saving-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseUnexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053386/image-paper-cartoon-angelFree Image from public domain licenseGolden trophy, business success paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922362/golden-trophy-business-success-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseUnexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051340/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseWisdom: Unexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024845/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345477/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blank-spaceView licenseUnexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024815/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563933/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseFortitude: Unexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052866/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347524/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blank-spaceView licenseUnexecuted Designs for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052846/image-paper-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538839/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseDesign for a Funerary Monument with Fate, Urn, Putto by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052760/design-for-funerary-monument-with-fate-urn-putto-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseCouple aesthetic desktop wallpaper, ripped paper texture background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254024/png-back-view-background-blank-spaceView licenseDesign for a Funerary Monument with Fate, Putto, and Urn by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002019/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseCouple aesthetic background, man and woman sitting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070182/couple-aesthetic-background-man-and-woman-sitting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseUnexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053115/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseCouple aesthetic ripped paper, man and woman sitting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254056/png-back-view-background-blank-spaceView licenseDesign for a Funerary Monument: Four Draped Mourning Female Figures by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052271/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseThumbs up, agreement editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11116997/thumbs-up-agreement-editable-designView licenseStanding Female Figure with Right Arm Raised by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024782/standing-female-figure-with-right-arm-raised-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, aesthetic home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7386840/photo-frame-mockup-aesthetic-home-decorView licenseStanding Female Figure with Right Arm Raised by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053764/standing-female-figure-with-right-arm-raised-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseStanding Female Figure Turning to the Left by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052569/standing-female-figure-turning-the-left-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic education collage remix, editable instant photo frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219541/aesthetic-education-collage-remix-editable-instant-photo-frame-designView licensePreliminary Design for Monument to John Gay the Poet by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047800/preliminary-design-for-monument-john-gay-the-poet-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseCouple aesthetic frame, man and woman sitting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254171/couple-aesthetic-frame-man-and-woman-sitting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseFate with Urn by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053969/fate-with-urn-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man png, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseDesign for an Unexecuted Funerary Monument for the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038629/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseCouple aesthetic frame, man and woman sitting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254228/couple-aesthetic-frame-man-and-woman-sitting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseStanding Female Figure with Right Hand Raised by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052644/standing-female-figure-with-right-hand-raised-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseThumbs up frame desktop wallpaper hand illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11117108/thumbs-frame-desktop-wallpaper-hand-illustration-editable-designView licenseStanding Female Figure Pointing to Left by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052312/standing-female-figure-pointing-left-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506584/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseStanding Allegorical Figure with Caduceus (Peace?) by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001972/standing-allegorical-figure-with-caduceus-peace-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseStanding Female Figure with Right Hand Raised by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001925/standing-female-figure-with-right-hand-raised-john-michael-rysbrackFree Image from public domain license