Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepaperpersonartbuildingnaturefactorydrawingpaintingThe Smithy by James McNeill WhistlerOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 964 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 1355 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAir pollution campaign Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583712/air-pollution-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Traghetto, No. 2 by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996328/the-traghetto-no-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution campaign poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749806/air-pollution-campaign-poster-templateView licenseWheelwright by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8972358/wheelwright-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution campaign Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749831/air-pollution-campaign-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Lime-Burner by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9023478/the-lime-burner-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution campaign blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749762/air-pollution-campaign-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Lime-Burner by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045350/the-lime-burner-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseEarth fact sheet Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117079/earth-fact-sheet-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Piazzetta by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996056/the-piazzetta-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licensePollution Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583714/pollution-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFleur-de-lys Passage by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055466/fleur-de-lys-passage-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy business, economic growth collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918888/energy-business-economic-growth-collage-editable-designView licenseChelsea by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048195/chelsea-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368749/album-cover-templateView licenseThe Smithy by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051056/the-smithy-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseEarth Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116901/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseFruit Stall by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702598/fruit-stall-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830484/png-1932-art-artworkView licenseThe Mill by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051200/the-mill-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614982/smart-factory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Pierrot by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051252/the-pierrot-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseSafety first png word, security & protection remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267055/safety-first-png-word-security-protection-remixView licenseDoorway and Vine by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053051/doorway-and-vine-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture logo template, editable business branding text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695490/architecture-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView licenseSan Biagio by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054465/san-biagio-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution factory png sticker, hands destroying environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919697/png-abstract-activism-activistView licenseQuiet Canal by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052995/quiet-canal-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licensePNG element energy business, economic growth collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895579/png-element-energy-business-economic-growth-collage-editable-designView licenseThe Fish Shop, Venice by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8992936/the-fish-shop-venice-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseClimate pollution Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477381/climate-pollution-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Riva by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052546/the-riva-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licensePoster mockup, editable minimal, designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202514/poster-mockup-editable-minimal-designView licenseFruit Stall by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054851/fruit-stall-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseHome interior logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971712/home-interior-logo-template-editable-textView licenseThe Balcony by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025207/the-balcony-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution campaign Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039703/air-pollution-campaign-facebook-post-templateView licenseBead Stringers by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053477/bead-stringers-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718440/holiday-poster-template-and-designView licenseCourtyard, Rue P. L. Courier, Tours by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049475/courtyard-rue-courier-tours-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain license