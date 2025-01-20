Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagechristcartoonpaperangelstreepersoncrossartChrist on the Cross With Two Angels by Anton GerbelOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2529 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseChrist Carrying the Cross, plate nine from the Passion of Christ by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980425/image-paper-christ-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseChrist on the Cross (The Small Crucifixion) by Albrecht Altdorferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702217/christ-the-cross-the-small-crucifixion-albrecht-altdorferFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView licenseThe Madonna on the Crescent Crowned by Two Angels by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054006/the-madonna-the-crescent-crowned-two-angels-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Crowning with Thorns, plate seven from The Passion of Christ by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979199/image-paper-christ-personFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView licenseHarrowing of Hell; Christ in Limbo, from The Engraved Passion by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970954/harrowing-hell-christ-limbo-from-the-engraved-passion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232938/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThe Baptism of Christ by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055553/the-baptism-christ-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseChrist Carrying the Cross by Lucas van Leydenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8978990/christ-carrying-the-cross-lucas-van-leydenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232694/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThe Israelites Finding Achior Tied to a Tree, plate two from The Story of Judith and Holofernes by Philip Gallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8981505/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232842/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThe Queen of Sheba Walking on the Waters by Georges Reverdyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8997824/the-queen-sheba-walking-the-waters-georges-reverdyFree Image from public domain license3D editable African American nun praying in church remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView licenseThe Visitation, plate two from The Birth and Early Life of Christ by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8982188/image-dog-paper-christFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232702/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseChrist Taken Captive by Master I.A.M. of Zwollehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8981612/christ-taken-captive-master-iam-zwolleFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseMadonna Crowned by Two Angels by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8977315/madonna-crowned-two-angels-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licenseThe Raising of Lazarus by Lucas van Leydenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8978378/the-raising-lazarus-lucas-van-leydenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233091/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThe Last Supper, plate one from The Passion of Christ by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974613/the-last-supper-plate-one-from-the-passion-christ-hendrick-goltziusFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHagar by Hutin, Charles Françoishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995281/hagar-hutin-charles-francoisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233100/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseChrist Tempted by the Devil by Dirk Vellerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971686/christ-tempted-the-devil-dirk-vellertFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233216/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseCrucifixion, from Passion of Christ by Jan Sadeler, the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983146/crucifixion-from-passion-christ-jan-sadeler-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232841/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseSt. Anne, The Virgin and Child by Master I.A.M. of Zwollehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8998440/st-anne-the-virgin-and-child-master-iam-zwolleFree Image from public domain licenseNot today satan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039909/not-today-satan-poster-templateView licenseThe Round Passion: Christ Carrying the Cross by Lucas van Leydenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8976396/the-round-passion-christ-carrying-the-cross-lucas-van-leydenFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseEvening, plate two from Four Times of Day by Jan Saenredamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979653/evening-plate-two-from-four-times-day-jan-saenredamFree Image from public domain license