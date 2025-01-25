Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecarpettoileindonesia patterntoile patternpaperhorsespatternartRitual Cloth with Prancing Horses (Tampan) by PaminggirOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1048 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 1931 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCeremonial Hanging (palepai) by Paminggirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002857/ceremonial-hanging-palepai-paminggirFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364159/fabric-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSarong (sarong limar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025384/sarong-sarong-limarFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn picture frames designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837193/editable-autumn-picture-frames-designView licenseWoman's Selendang Limar (Shoulder Cloth)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003368/womans-selendang-limar-shoulder-clothFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn collage, leaf photo frames designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854777/editable-autumn-collage-leaf-photo-frames-designView licenseWoman's Ceremonial Skirt (tapis) by Paminggirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040523/womans-ceremonial-skirt-tapis-paminggirFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126366/fabric-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseCeremonial Skirt (tapis) by Abunghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001550/ceremonial-skirt-tapis-abungFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tricycle girl background, rainbow pathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545949/vintage-tricycle-girl-background-rainbow-pathView licensePanel (For a Screen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006672/panel-for-screenFree Image from public domain licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseWoman's Shoulder Cloth (Selendang limar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007795/womans-shoulder-cloth-selendang-limarFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseÔhi (Stole)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026284/ohi-stoleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePanel (For a Screen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019011/panel-for-screenFree Image from public domain licenseHome poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782669/home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage floral textile design.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027232/kesaFree Image from public domain licenseSpirituality poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496551/spirituality-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePanel (For a Screen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006259/panel-for-screenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn collage iPhone wallpaper, leaf picture frames designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854813/editable-autumn-collage-iphone-wallpaper-leaf-picture-frames-designView licensePanel by Manchuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047899/panel-manchuFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHanging Scroll (Furnishing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002444/hanging-scroll-furnishing-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room mat mockup, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686256/living-room-mat-mockup-editable-interior-designView licenseWoman's Waitao (Semiformal Domestic Surcoat) by Han-Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002775/womans-waitao-semiformal-domestic-surcoat-han-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429396/horse-riding-facebook-post-templateView licenseIntricate traditional Chinese embroideryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002788/valanceFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503223/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseTampan (Ceremonial Cloth) by Paminggirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002774/tampan-ceremonial-cloth-paminggirFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703834/paris-travel-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseCeremonial Hanging (palepai)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003665/ceremonial-hanging-palepaiFree Image from public domain licenseDoor mat mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13331131/door-mat-mockup-editable-designView licenseIntricate ancient textile arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025883/kesaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseSutra Coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003648/sutra-coverFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic horse carousel png sticker, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072866/aesthetic-horse-carousel-png-sticker-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseFragment (Dressing Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003562/fragment-dressing-fabricFree Image from public domain license