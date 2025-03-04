rawpixel
The Virgin and Child with Saint Anthony of Padua Handing a Lily to the Child by Andrea Sacchi
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613773/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Saint Antony of Padua and followers, preaching to the fishes. Colour crayon-manner engraving by W.W. Ryland, 1764, after A.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964427/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614255/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, four male saints, Saint Antony of Padua, Saint Catherine of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14013030/image-cartoon-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Joseph is told in a dream to flee to Egypt with Mary and Jesus. Etching after A. Sacchi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14016243/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Women's society Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118061/womens-society-instagram-story-templateView license
Saint Joseph and Christ Child, with Saints Mark and Anthony by School of Guido Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8982582/image-paper-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454130/art-gallery-poster-templateView license
Madonna and Child with Saint Anthony of Padua by Giovanni Battista Pittoni, the younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8998653/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage woman on swing illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253954/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
Saint Appearing to Sleeping Monk by Unknown Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048609/saint-appearing-sleeping-monk-unknown-italianFree Image from public domain license
Just meditate poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13005423/just-meditate-poster-templateView license
Head of Christ by Giovanni Andrea Sirani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986337/head-christ-giovanni-andrea-siraniFree Image from public domain license
Books recommendation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543069/books-recommendation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Virgin and Child with a female martyr saint, Saint Nicholas of Bari, Saint Peter, Saint Antony of Padua, Saint Francis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14020596/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Safe space Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408024/safe-space-facebook-post-templateView license
Virgin and Child in Glory Worshipped by Two Monk Saints by Bernardo Strozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024329/virgin-and-child-glory-worshipped-two-monk-saints-bernardo-strozziFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478289/art-culture-magazine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Virgin Mary and Christ child with Saint Antony of Padua, Saint Catherine of Alexandria and Saint John the Baptist as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981715/image-heart-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Saint Sebastian with the infant Saint John the Baptist, Saint Francis, Saint Antony of Padua or Saint Bernardino and Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978116/image-cartoon-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Women podcast Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650542/women-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Lot and His Family Led Out of Sodom by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999578/lot-and-his-family-led-out-sodom-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699021/art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Preaching to Heathens by Style of Charles Joseph Natoire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033410/saint-preaching-heathens-style-charles-joseph-natoireFree Image from public domain license
Free mind poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686289/free-mind-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ's Command to St. Peter, "Feed My Sheep!" ("Pasce Oves Mea") by Andrea Sacchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248412/image-face-jesus-frameFree Image from public domain license
Therapy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13020529/therapy-poster-templateView license
Saint Simon the Apostle and Saint Antony of Padua with Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and the Christ Child with Saint Anne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14000547/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Customizable torn paper photo collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12426370/customizable-torn-paper-photo-collageView license
Study of Figures Behind a Balustrade (recto); Study of Figures Behind a Balustrade (verso) by Andrea del Sarto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246691/image-paper-border-faceFree Image from public domain license
Floral skincare poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731078/floral-skincare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hercules and Iole by Annibale Carracci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8972210/hercules-and-iole-annibale-carracciFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor paper mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Saint Veronica: Christ falls under the weight of the Cross, Saint Veronica takes an impression of his face on a cloth.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002060/image-face-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Cupid and Two Women Lighting a Torch by Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999135/cupid-and-two-women-lighting-torch-unknownFree Image from public domain license
People walking on street paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Woman's Head by Bernardino Poccetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999852/womans-head-bernardino-poccettiFree Image from public domain license