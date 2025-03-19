Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetealtextile patternfragmentvintage pattern tealtexturepaperleafframeIntricate vintage textile patternOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1073 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 1886 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686560/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseIntricate vintage textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026060/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696097/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseVintage textile with intricate patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007336/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFloral heart frame, vintage aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183305/floral-heart-frame-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseIntricate vintage textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007351/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePoster editable mockup, leaf shadow designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400703/poster-editable-mockup-leaf-shadow-designView licenseVintage ornate textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018505/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFloral heart frame, vintage aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166451/floral-heart-frame-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseIntricate vintage textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007272/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePink flower branch, watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175876/pink-flower-branch-watercolor-background-editable-designView licenseIntricate vintage textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001060/kesaFree Image from public domain licenseGold leaf border background, white textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217227/gold-leaf-border-background-white-textured-editable-designView licenseIntricate vintage textile pattern.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033931/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseGold leaf border background, white textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217226/gold-leaf-border-background-white-textured-editable-designView licenseIntricate geometric textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035550/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePink ripped paper wall mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895138/pink-ripped-paper-wall-mockup-editable-designView licenseVintage floral patterned rughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000626/kesaFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253658/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseVintage Japanese textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035767/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePink flower branch, watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176332/pink-flower-branch-watercolor-background-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049476/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254016/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseVintage blue patterned textile arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035433/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn aesthetic frame, leaf branch and butterfly collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242855/autumn-aesthetic-frame-leaf-branch-and-butterfly-collage-editable-designView licenseIntricate vintage floral textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035493/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155113/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseElegant floral brocade patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026282/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseGold leaf border HD wallpaper, white textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217229/gold-leaf-border-wallpaper-white-textured-background-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052463/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747438/leaf-border-green-background-editable-designView licenseVintage textile pattern design.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018488/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseLeafy patterned frame background, editable brown vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686890/png-art-nouveau-artwork-bloomView licenseVintage textile with cloud motifshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027805/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn aesthetic frame, leaf branch and butterfly collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241915/autumn-aesthetic-frame-leaf-branch-and-butterfly-collage-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052852/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn aesthetic frame, leaf branch and butterfly collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242818/autumn-aesthetic-frame-leaf-branch-and-butterfly-collage-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007097/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272900/cactus-illustration-border-editable-background-designView licenseIntricate vintage textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025906/fragmentFree Image from public domain license