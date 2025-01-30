Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartfloral patternpinkbagcraftredpurpleSkirt Cloth (Saput endek)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 898 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 1262 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHandmade crafts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473745/handmade-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Ceremonial Skirt (tapis) by Paminggirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002370/womans-ceremonial-skirt-tapis-paminggirFree Image from public domain licenseArt and craft Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473804/art-and-craft-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCeremonial Cloth (Pua sungkit) by Ibanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003969/ceremonial-cloth-pua-sungkit-ibanFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472787/valentines-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePatoluhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027323/patoluFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473959/art-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Skirt (Sarong)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026197/womans-skirt-sarongFree Image from public domain licensePink paper flower badge PNG sticker, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190415/pink-paper-flower-badge-png-sticker-editable-collage-remixView licenseWoman's Ceremonial Skirt (tapis) by Paminggirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052806/womans-ceremonial-skirt-tapis-paminggirFree Image from public domain licenseHandcrafted with love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473368/handcrafted-with-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Ceremonial Skirt (tapis) by Paminggirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040523/womans-ceremonial-skirt-tapis-paminggirFree Image from public domain licenseColorful traditional flower background, vintage pattern, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851351/colorful-traditional-flower-background-vintage-pattern-editable-designView licenseWoman's Skirt (Sarong)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003161/womans-skirt-sarongFree Image from public domain licenseCute paper flower badge PNG sticker, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190414/cute-paper-flower-badge-png-sticker-editable-collage-remixView licenseWoman's Shoulder Cloth (Selendang limar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007795/womans-shoulder-cloth-selendang-limarFree Image from public domain licenseColorful traditional flower background, vintage pattern, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851350/colorful-traditional-flower-background-vintage-pattern-editable-designView licenseCeremonial Hanging/Shroud (Porisitutu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052885/ceremonial-hangingshroud-porisitutuFree Image from public domain licensePink flower frame background, editable paper craft remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190029/pink-flower-frame-background-editable-paper-craft-remixView licenseWoman's Selendang Limar (Shoulder Cloth)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003368/womans-selendang-limar-shoulder-clothFree Image from public domain licensePink flower frame editable paper craft backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190030/pink-flower-frame-editable-paper-craft-backgroundView licenseCeremonial Cloth (Pua kombu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035194/ceremonial-cloth-pua-kombuFree Image from public domain licenseLove & dating Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472798/love-dating-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan's Ceremonial Wrap (Selimut)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019169/mans-ceremonial-wrap-selimutFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599266/aesthetic-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCeremonial Skirt (tapis) by Abunghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001550/ceremonial-skirt-tapis-abungFree Image from public domain licensePink flower frame editable background, collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110223/pink-flower-frame-editable-background-collage-remixView licenseWoman's Ceremonial Cloth (Tapis) by Paminggirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053579/womans-ceremonial-cloth-tapis-paminggirFree Image from public domain licensePink flower frame background, editable paper craft remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110220/pink-flower-frame-background-editable-paper-craft-remixView licenseIntricate elephant tapestry designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002325/patoluFree Image from public domain licenseYellow cosmetic pouch bag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874181/yellow-cosmetic-pouch-bag-mockup-editable-designView licenseShoulder Cloth (?) by Komeringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003603/shoulder-cloth-komeringFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral teapot, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599265/vintage-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseSarong (sarong limar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025384/sarong-sarong-limarFree Image from public domain licenseLaptop sleeve mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728544/laptop-sleeve-mockup-editable-designView licenseKhmer Pidan with Scenes from the Jataka Taleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025308/khmer-pidan-with-scenes-from-the-jataka-talesFree Image from public domain licenseCute paper flower desktop wallpaper, editable collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110381/cute-paper-flower-desktop-wallpaper-editable-collage-backgroundView licenseSin Mi (Woman's Funerary Skirt) by T'ai Neua Peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035207/sin-womans-funerary-skirt-tai-neua-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral teapot, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580118/vintage-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseCeremonial Shoulder Clothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003676/ceremonial-shoulder-clothFree Image from public domain license