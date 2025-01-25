Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetexture japancarpetpaisleytexturepaperfabricpatternartVintage paisley textile patternOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 866 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2336 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFabric sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126366/fabric-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage textile with cloud motifshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027805/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364159/fabric-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage textile pattern design.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018488/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseCarpet, rug mockup, purple, pink cat designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441733/carpet-rug-mockup-purple-pink-cat-designView licenseIntricate floral pattern textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001762/kesaFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical pattern badge mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635740/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049098/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseZagu (Seating Mat)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005649/zagu-seating-matFree Image from public domain licenseHome poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782669/home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052446/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12827800/fabric-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseVintage floral patterned rughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000626/kesaFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical pattern badge mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026616/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wool Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9608082/natural-wool-instagram-post-templateView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052852/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sample editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7569231/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView licenseVintage textile with geometric patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052415/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782733/vintage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage textile with intricate patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007336/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseHome Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270361/home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIntricate floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000552/kesaFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036275/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseDoormat mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814165/doormat-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702339/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal wall living room mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665069/minimal-wall-living-room-mockup-editable-designView licenseTampan (Ceremonial Cloth) by Paminggirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002774/tampan-ceremonial-cloth-paminggirFree Image from public domain licenseHome Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782666/home-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIntricate vintage floral textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035493/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782736/vintage-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007716/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseStudio for rent Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579735/studio-for-rent-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseIntricate vintage textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052891/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782734/vintage-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052258/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseStudio rent poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120487/studio-rent-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037165/fragmentFree Image from public domain license