Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagewoven silkfruitbotanical motifcarpetrugflower bedtapestry wovenbed sheet motifsLength of Woven SilkOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 444 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 4557 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23027230/image-flowers-pattern-personView licenseIntricate floral tapestry designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037573/panelFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseOrnate floral tapestry designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036225/panelFree Image from public domain licenseFabric mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816380/fabric-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseObi (Belt)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004876/obi-beltFree Image from public domain licenseTribal throw blanket mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894804/tribal-throw-blanket-mockup-editable-designView license"Alhambra" textile panel with double border by Mathevon et Bouvard (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053220/image-border-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAbstract vintage floral patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049504/panelFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room mat mockup, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686256/living-room-mat-mockup-editable-interior-designView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004021/panelFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView licenseThree Panelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036710/three-panelsFree Image from public domain licenseCushion cover mockup, floral pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500580/cushion-cover-mockup-floral-pattern-designView licenseFour Panelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037147/four-panelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseThree Panelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018858/three-panelsFree Image from public domain licenseProductivity tips Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667956/productivity-tips-instagram-post-templateView licensePanel (Dress Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026210/panel-dress-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695905/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView licenseOrnate floral robe designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003258/dalmaticFree Image from public domain licenseDuvet cover, bed linen mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589352/duvet-cover-bed-linen-mockup-editable-designView licenseThree Panelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005870/three-panelsFree Image from public domain licenseCushion case mockup, editable home decoration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10933060/cushion-case-mockup-editable-home-decoration-designView licensePanel by F. Schumacher & Co. (Producer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003904/panel-schumacher-co-producerFree Image from public domain licenseBed duvet, fabric textile mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12781868/bed-duvet-fabric-textile-mockupView licenseVintage ornate textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026581/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038294/panelFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable bed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11105722/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bed-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005702/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626998/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView licenseChasuble (Back Only)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001808/chasuble-back-onlyFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage floral pattern elegancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049318/panelFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable bed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11113477/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bed-designView licenseBaptismal Robehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052717/baptismal-robeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern almond blossom iPhone wallpaper, pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195331/vintage-flower-pattern-almond-blossom-iphone-wallpaper-pink-backgroundView licenseFragment (From a Chasuble)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001019/fragment-from-chasubleFree Image from public domain license