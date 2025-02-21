Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpaperpersonartdrawingpenwomanadultPortrait of a Geographer, Wife, and Child by James ThornhillOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 962 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2103 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseFive Sketches for the Triumph of Silenus by James Thornhillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701124/five-sketches-for-the-triumph-silenus-james-thornhillFree Image from public domain licenseSelf study png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238632/self-study-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseDesign for the Overmantel of a Chimneypiece with Bust of Pompilius Numa by James Thornhillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703153/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseStudy after The Dying Gaul Killing His Wife and Himself by Jan de Bisschophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8982931/study-after-the-dying-gaul-killing-his-wife-and-himself-jan-bisschopFree Image from public domain licenseWrap paper mockup, editable flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006239/wrap-paper-mockup-editable-flat-lay-designView licenseNeptune and Amphitrite Flanked by Jupiter and Juno: Design for Painted Hall or Garden Bench by James Thornhillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053116/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23106871/image-cartoon-paper-handView licenseRape of Deianira by Giovanni Battista Ciprianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975917/rape-deianira-giovanni-battista-ciprianiFree Image from public domain licenseModern women poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23102008/image-cartoon-paper-animalView licenseAllegory with the Map of Cyprus by Charles Simonneauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049079/allegory-with-the-map-cyprus-charles-simonneauFree Image from public domain licensePNG element creative design, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866591/png-element-creative-design-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseAllegory of History by Unknown artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041871/allegory-history-unknown-artistFree Image from public domain licenseGrowth Investing, woman invest in stocks collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784881/growth-investing-woman-invest-stocks-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDesign for a Funerary Monument: Four Draped Mourning Female Figures by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052271/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseAgreement word, business handshake remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940292/agreement-word-business-handshake-remix-editable-designView licenseOriental Riders by Charles Parrocelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017243/oriental-riders-charles-parrocelFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613773/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseMoses and the Tables of Law by James Thornhillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701116/moses-and-the-tables-law-james-thornhillFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614255/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseGrinling Gibbons by James Thornhillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053328/grinling-gibbons-james-thornhillFree Image from public domain licenseCaucasian woman with invoice billshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916905/caucasian-woman-with-invoice-billsView licenseUgolino and His Sons Starving to Death in the Tower by Henry Fuselihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969062/ugolino-and-his-sons-starving-death-the-tower-henry-fuseliFree Image from public domain licenseFind balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22078386/image-paper-face-personView licenseUnexecuted Design for the Monument to the First Duke of Marlborough by John Michael Rysbrackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051340/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy, 3D remix with editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231944/strategy-remix-with-editable-textView licenseDesign for Stage Scenery (Hampton Court) with Mythological Figures by James Thornhillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995990/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licensePatriarch and Youths by William Young Ottleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9022795/patriarch-and-youths-william-young-ottleyFree Image from public domain licenseAgreement word png element, business handshake remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940158/agreement-word-png-element-business-handshake-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding Warrior with Shield by Stefano della Bellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995445/standing-warrior-with-shield-stefano-della-bellaFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887739/business-meeting-remixView licenseTwo Sketches of Saint Sebastian by Giovanni Battista Trottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024670/two-sketches-saint-sebastian-giovanni-battista-trottiFree Image from public domain licenseCreative woman doodle, cute illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181319/creative-woman-doodle-cute-illustration-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child Adored by Saint Francis by Style of Pietro Novellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025126/madonna-and-child-adored-saint-francis-style-pietro-novelliFree Image from public domain licenseBlank white paper flat lay mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640169/blank-white-paper-flat-lay-mockup-editable-designView licenseMother and Three Children by Jacopo Amigonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040621/mother-and-three-children-jacopo-amigoniFree Image from public domain licenseSensual woman statue, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270207/sensual-woman-statue-urban-street-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Saint Anthony of Padua by Giovanni Battista Pittoni, the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8998653/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license