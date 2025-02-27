Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemedieval framebiblemedieval people drawingmedievalpeter bibleframepersoncrossScenes from the Miracles of St. Peter, from a Bible Historiale or Pictorial New TestamentOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2529 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from a Picture Cycle: Christ Carrying the Cross, The Crucifixion, The Descent from the Cross, and the Entombmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985131/image-christs-person-bookFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licenseSaint Benedict, initial ‘O’, with border fragments from a Missal by Jakob Elsnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8997686/image-border-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseJacob and Rachel Lamenting their Son Josephhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000457/jacob-and-rachel-lamenting-their-son-josephFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseThe Pentecost, from a Book of Hourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980295/the-pentecost-from-book-hoursFree Image from public domain licenseBible book editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11165986/bible-book-editable-mockupView licenseLeaf from a Picture Cycle: Christ Appearing to the Three Marys, Christ and the Pilgrims on the Road to Emmaus, Doubting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8978538/image-christs-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938703/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSt. Francis of Assisi with Donors in a Historiated Initial from an Unidentified Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968153/image-person-art-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseManuscript Leaf with the Mocking and Flagellation of Christ, from a Royal Psalterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235150/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11827529/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Coronation of the Virginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265491/the-coronation-the-virginFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428155/youth-bible-school-poster-templateView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin by Spitz Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266134/the-coronation-the-virgin-spitz-masterFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569405/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePentecost by Boucicaut Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14251598/pentecost-boucicaut-masterFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824168/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseStonyhurst Hours (Use of Sarum) by Beaufort Saints Grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971565/stonyhurst-hours-use-sarum-beaufort-saints-groupFree Image from public domain licenseContact us Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616486/contact-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSaint Matthew by Egerton Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252187/saint-matthew-egerton-masterFree Image from public domain licenseBible study poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002820/bible-study-poster-templateView licenseJob Speaking to a Friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14251264/job-speaking-friendFree Image from public domain licenseBible study post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11325251/bible-study-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin, from a Book of Hours by Willem Vrelanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8978119/the-coronation-the-virgin-from-book-hours-willem-vrelantFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002846/bible-study-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Entombment (Stabat Mater Prayer), from a Book of Hours by Jean Colombehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8977235/the-entombment-stabat-mater-prayer-from-book-hours-jean-colombeFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459872/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Presentation in the Temple by Jean Bourdichonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252712/the-presentation-the-temple-jean-bourdichonFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931499/bible-study-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Virgin and Child Enthroned by Spitz Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263629/the-virgin-and-child-enthroned-spitz-masterFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11617112/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Visitation by Bedford Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250871/the-visitation-bedford-masterFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11827543/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Assumption of the Virginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265473/the-assumption-the-virginFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11827516/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Nativityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265466/the-nativityFree Image from public domain license