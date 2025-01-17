rawpixel
The Wounded Standard-Bearer by Joseph Louis Hippolyte Bellangé
Napoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Passage of Mount Saint Bernard by Jean Louis André Théodore Géricault
Napoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
The French Soldier (Le Soldat français) by Nicolas Toussaint Charlet and Delpech
Desktop wallpaper, Napoleon Crossing the Alps in film frame. Remixed by rawpixel.
Swiss Sentry at the Louvre by Jean Louis André Théodore Géricault
Napoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Battle Scene by Joseph Louis Hippolyte Bellangé
Napoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Return from Russia by Jean Louis André Théodore Géricault
Knight riding horse collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
A surgeon supervising two groups of people pulling in opposite directions in order to cure a man with a shoulder…
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
W.E. Gladstone and his Liberal allies, dressed as Roman soldiers, are about to defeat the Conservatives, who throw…
Order now Facebook post template, editable design
Return from Russia by Théodore Géricault
Knight riding horse png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Théodore Géricault on His Deathbed by Charles Emile Champmartin
Knight riding horse collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Pair of candelabra
Pharmacy near you poster template, editable text and design
Wounded soldiers by Etienne Jean Delécluse
Order online Instagram post template, editable text
The battle of Alexandria: Sir Ralph Abercromby (Abercrombie) is wounded in the thigh. Mezzotint by P. Dawe, 180-, after R.…
Memorial day poster template
Hymne à la France =: Hymnn to FranceCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling…
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
A man with a bandaged head. Pen and ink drawing.
Accident insurance Instagram post template
World War I: two men carrying a stretcher among the trenches in France. Wash drawing by D. Lindsay, ca. 191-.
Accident insurance poster template, editable text and design
General Étienne-Maurice Gérard (1773–1852) by Jacques Louis David
Next order blog banner template, editable text
Alfred Dedreux (1810–1860) as a Child by Théodore Gericault
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
The Midlothian campaign of 1879-1880: William Gladstone is saluting a crowd; his opponent the Earl of Dalkeith is hiding…
D-Day anniversary poster template
Hippolyte Fortoul (1811–1856), French man-of-letters and politician
Delivery service Instagram post template, editable text
Charles-Nicolas, baron Fabvier (1782–1855)
