Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageglassescartoonpaperpeopleartmandrawingwomanAt the Universal Exhibition: Security check at the entrance: the bald need to lift their hats, and the the short-sighted need to remove their glasses by Charles MaurandOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 821 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2465 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAction now, environment activism collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902063/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView licenseAt the Universal Exhibition: Security check at the entrance: the bald need to lift their hats, and the short-sighted need to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639843/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseAt the Universal Exhibition: Who are the real Chinese? by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051123/the-universal-exhibition-who-are-the-real-chinese-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseAt the Universal Exhibition: The producer of felt hats. Here you can see a live rabbit, which I will dump into the machine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053515/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseToo Late! by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040231/too-late-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Auction House: The Auctioneer by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985531/the-auction-house-the-auctioneer-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Auction House: The Dealers by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055125/the-auction-house-the-dealers-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business meeting, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168025/diverse-business-meeting-editable-blue-designView licenseUn bureau d'attente d'omnibus, from Tirage Unique de Trente-Six Bois by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993610/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLe couplet final, from Tirage Unique de Trente-Six Bois by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9023388/couplet-final-from-tirage-unique-trente-six-bois-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePreview at the Auction House Drouot by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996148/preview-the-auction-house-drouot-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain licenseJoining forces poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614089/joining-forces-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLes amateurs de tableaux à l'hôtel Bouillon, from Tirage Unique de Trente-Six Bois by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032717/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseThe Street Singers by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052222/the-street-singers-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseThe Auction House: The Auctioneer by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983898/the-auction-house-the-auctioneer-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseThe Chamber Musicians by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9023448/the-chamber-musicians-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseInterior of a Bus by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985136/interior-bus-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain licenseFamily fun day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614160/family-fun-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Auction House: The Expert by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049430/the-auction-house-the-expert-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain licenseCharity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581154/charity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePainting Experts by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053829/painting-experts-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain licenseHome insurance, property protection 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267285/home-insurance-property-protection-remixView licensePhysiology of Drinking: The Four Ages by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8973617/physiology-drinking-the-four-ages-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseLe Boulevard des Italiens, from Tirage Unique de Trente-Six Bois by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015232/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseAt the Universal Exhibition: Who are the real Chinese? by Honoré Daumier, Charles Maurand and François Louis Schmiedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639857/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePerson wearing VR, galaxy aesthetic, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531243/person-wearing-vr-galaxy-aesthetic-editable-paper-craft-collageView licensePainter and the Bourgeois by Charles Maurandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985956/painter-and-the-bourgeois-charles-maurandFree Image from public domain license