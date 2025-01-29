Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepatternartvintagedesignfloralyellowfloorbrownVintage ornate floral patternOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 1265 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseVintage ornate textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033324/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic brown background, editable gold rose border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630293/aesthetic-brown-background-editable-gold-rose-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage textile with intricate patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004777/kesaFree Image from public domain licenseLeafy patterned frame background, editable beige vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695721/png-art-nouveau-artwork-beigeView licenseIntricate floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018788/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical frame background, editable brown ornate design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695633/png-art-nouveau-artwork-botanicalView licenseVintage textile pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026280/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseTextured red background, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630371/textured-red-background-editable-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIntricate red textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702055/shawlFree Image from public domain licenseLeafy patterned frame background, editable brown vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686890/png-art-nouveau-artwork-bloomView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029955/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseRed background, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630095/red-background-editable-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIntricate vintage floral patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035556/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic brown floral phone wallpaper, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186687/aesthetic-brown-floral-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseOrnate floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027869/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseArt therapy workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161826/art-therapy-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage paisley textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051226/panelFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseIntricate floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000552/kesaFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseFragment (From a Choken of Noh Costume)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054464/fragment-from-choken-noh-costumeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic beige floral phone wallpaper, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186598/aesthetic-beige-floral-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseElegant vintage textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002385/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseLeafy patterned frame background, editable brown vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694331/png-art-nouveau-artwork-bloomView licenseVintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027001/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseIntricate vintage textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026192/kesaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable wall mockup, minimal interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507355/customizable-wall-mockup-minimal-interior-designView licenseVintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034853/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseVintage ornate textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038035/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseTowel, cloth mockup, purple fabrichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515233/towel-cloth-mockup-purple-fabricView licenseVintage green floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036887/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027781/panelFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895093/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseVintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049142/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseVintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029747/fragmentFree Image from public domain license