Portrait of Mrs. Carter of Edgecote by Anne Mee Portrait of a Woman Wearing a Miniature by Thomas Hazlehurst
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Lady by George Engleheart
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Gentleman by Samuel Cooper
George Barbier's woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Portrait of a Man by Richard Crosse
George Barbier's woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Elizabeth Stuart, Electress Palatine and Queen of Bohemia by Alexander Cooper
Woman and bird png, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel. Portrait of Frances Theresa, Duchess of Richmond (1648-1702) by Richard Gibson
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Portrait of a Little Girl by Anne Marie Fragonard
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Mrs. Walter Clarke and Her Son Marvia H. Clarke (ca. 1840) by American Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Double-Sided Pendant with the Presentation in the Temple and the Resurrection
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Portrait of James Butler, 1st Duke of Ormond (1610-1688) by Thomas Flatman
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Portrait of a Woman by Louis Marie Autissier
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Portrait of a Woman by Anna Claypoole Peale
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Queen Marie-Antoinette (1778) by Anne Vallayer Coster
Miniature tray
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel. Portrait of a Woman, probably Princess Cecilie of Baden, Grand Duchess Olga Feodorovna by Alois Gustav Rockstuhl
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Countess Grafin von Furstenberg by Rosalba Carriera
Vintage woman background, illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Mary (Polly) Lawton Bringhurst by James Peale
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wedding medallion
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel. Portret van een vrouw, misschien Anne Hyde (1637-71), eerste echtgenote van Jacobus II van Engeland (1662) by anonymous
Wedding photos poster template and design
Pendant in the Shape of a Book (ca. 1600 (Baroque)) by European