Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepaperanimalframepersonartnaturedrawingadultArbonne: Le Gros Sablon by Louis Auguste LepèreOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 994 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 1397 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseFalling Pines by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9016259/falling-pines-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseSerpent Merchant by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994441/serpent-merchant-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseThe Spitfire by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015692/the-spitfire-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseFalling Pines by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038409/falling-pines-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538839/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseLe Moulin des Chapelles by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994572/moulin-des-chapelles-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseGathering Lily-of-the-Valley by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8992701/gathering-lily-of-the-valley-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseLath-Makers by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015196/lath-makers-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7702289/photo-frame-editable-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseThe Vampire of Notre-Dame, plate nine from Le Long de la Seine et des Boulevards by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996025/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516676/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseFrontispiece to La Forêt de Fontainebleau by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9016109/frontispiece-foret-fontainebleau-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe Trembling Rock by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044252/the-trembling-rock-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506584/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseLe Gamin à L'orvet by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701642/gamin-lorvet-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseTailpiece to La Forêt de Fontainebleu by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015776/tailpiece-foret-fontainebleu-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseThe Pass of the Seven Caverns by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995090/the-pass-the-seven-caverns-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licenseEntry to Rousseau's Studio and the Millet Home by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994471/entry-rousseaus-studio-and-the-millet-home-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Charcoal Burners by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994556/the-charcoal-burners-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji border background, vintage Japanese illustration by Kawanabe Kyosai. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704904/image-animal-art-backgroundView licenseSnake Hunter by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015890/snake-hunter-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseMushroom Hunters at the Rocher Bernard by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033193/mushroom-hunters-the-rocher-bernard-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseBody positivity doodle frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465030/body-positivity-doodle-frame-editable-designView licenseAu Dormoir de Lantara by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994652/dormoir-lantara-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseBody positivity doodle frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9577722/body-positivity-doodle-frame-editable-designView licenseWinter: Bas-Bréau by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9028337/winter-bas-breau-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable beige aesthetic vintage collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517082/editable-beige-aesthetic-vintage-collageView licenseFisherman's Quarter by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986664/fishermans-quarter-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain license