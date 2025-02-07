rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Ninth Month, from the series "Five Amorous Festivals of Love (Aibore iro no gosekku)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Save
Edit Image
lovejapanese artculture loveutamarocartoonflowerplantperson
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Chrysanthemum Festival in the Ninth Month, from an untitled pentaptych of the five festivals by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Chrysanthemum Festival in the Ninth Month, from an untitled pentaptych of the five festivals by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948824/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Courtesan Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya, from the series "Courtesans of the Five Festivals (Yukun gosekku)" by Kitagawa…
The Courtesan Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya, from the series "Courtesans of the Five Festivals (Yukun gosekku)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019783/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hour of the Sheep (Hitsuji no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
Hour of the Sheep (Hitsuji no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021017/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Northern Quarter (Hokkoku), from the series "Three Amusements of Contemporary Beauties (Tosei bijin sanyu)" by Kitagawa…
Northern Quarter (Hokkoku), from the series "Three Amusements of Contemporary Beauties (Tosei bijin sanyu)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019909/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Ninth Month (Choyo), from the series "A Fashionable Parody of the Five Festivals (Furyu yatsushi gosekku)" by Isoda…
The Ninth Month (Choyo), from the series "A Fashionable Parody of the Five Festivals (Furyu yatsushi gosekku)" by Isoda…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952381/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000424/geisha-glamour-instagram-post-templateView license
Koharu and Jihei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Koharu and Jihei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020857/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
3D editable Japanese martial art man remix
3D editable Japanese martial art man remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412621/editable-japanese-martial-art-man-remixView license
Ohan and Choemon, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Ohan and Choemon, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945792/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Child's nightmare of ghosts by Kitagawa Utamaro
Child's nightmare of ghosts by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019445/childs-nightmare-ghosts-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Folding Fan Seller, Round Fan Seller, and Barley Pounder (Ogi-uri, uchiwa-uri, mugi-tsuki), from the series "Female Geisha…
Folding Fan Seller, Round Fan Seller, and Barley Pounder (Ogi-uri, uchiwa-uri, mugi-tsuki), from the series "Female Geisha…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020416/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788064/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Messenger with a Letter, from the series "Elegant Five-needled Pine (Furyu goyo no matsu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Messenger with a Letter, from the series "Elegant Five-needled Pine (Furyu goyo no matsu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946296/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Mother and Child, from the series "New Patterns dyed in Five Colors (Shingata goshiki zome)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Mother and Child, from the series "New Patterns dyed in Five Colors (Shingata goshiki zome)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019488/image-cartoon-fruit-plantFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ohatsu and Tokubei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Ohatsu and Tokubei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948296/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812682/floral-arrangement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Turning a Shamisen (Shamisen no nejime), from the series "Chanting to Shamisen by Young Women of Today (Tosei musume…
Turning a Shamisen (Shamisen no nejime), from the series "Chanting to Shamisen by Young Women of Today (Tosei musume…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010948/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hour of the Dragon (Tatsu no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hour of the Dragon (Tatsu no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947834/image-dragon-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
No. 8 (hachi), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
No. 8 (hachi), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949341/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Hairdresser, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hairdresser, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039331/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template
Kimono Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView license
No. 1 (ichi), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
No. 1 (ichi), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949464/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival poster template
Japanese culture festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView license
Yosooi of the Matsubaya, from the series Selections from Six Houses in Yoshiwara (Seiro rokkasen) (Matsubaya Yosooi) by…
Yosooi of the Matsubaya, from the series Selections from Six Houses in Yoshiwara (Seiro rokkasen) (Matsubaya Yosooi) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946093/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
A Test of Skill - the Headwaters of Amorousness (Jitsu kurabe iro no minakami): Osan and Mohei by Kitagawa Utamaro
A Test of Skill - the Headwaters of Amorousness (Jitsu kurabe iro no minakami): Osan and Mohei by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944534/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beauty and Attendant on New Year’s Day, from the series “Pleasures for Beauties on the Five Festival Days" ("Bijin gosetsu…
Beauty and Attendant on New Year’s Day, from the series “Pleasures for Beauties on the Five Festival Days" ("Bijin gosetsu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946146/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license