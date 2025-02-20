Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageroman mosaicroman gardenmediterranean fishmediterranean townstonemediterranean tilesmediterranean artdrawingMosaic Floor Panel Depicting Marine Life by Ancient RomanOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 616 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 866 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilaritaly travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481787/italy-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMosaic Floor Panel Depicting a Fish on a Platter by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958601/mosaic-floor-panel-depicting-fish-platter-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean Retreat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826670/mediterranean-retreat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMosaic Floor Panel Depicting a Bound Rooster by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958917/mosaic-floor-panel-depicting-bound-rooster-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseitaly travel Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481783/italy-travel-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseMosaic Floor Panel Depicting an Almond Cake by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958879/mosaic-floor-panel-depicting-almond-cake-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseitaly travel Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481789/italy-travel-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseMosaic Floor Panel Depicting a Sack by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959067/mosaic-floor-panel-depicting-sack-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseitaly travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11030394/italy-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMosaic Floor Panel Depicting a Loaf of Bread or a Platter by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959058/mosaic-floor-panel-depicting-loaf-bread-platter-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseComing soon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466041/coming-soon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMosaic Floor Panel Depicting a Brazier by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8960169/mosaic-floor-panel-depicting-brazier-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseAureus (Coin) Portraying Emperor Hadrian by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021562/aureus-coin-portraying-emperor-hadrian-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseSolidus (Coin) Portraying Emperor Constantine I by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958135/solidus-coin-portraying-emperor-constantine-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseLion and Bird with Other Animal Parts by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959940/lion-and-bird-with-other-animal-parts-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseMosaic Floor Panel Depicting a Personification of a Season by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959176/mosaic-floor-panel-depicting-personification-season-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseMosaic Floor Panel Depicting a Personification of a Season by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958876/mosaic-floor-panel-depicting-personification-season-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLamp by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054568/lamp-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, blue vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551994/png-arch-arched-architectureView licenseFragments of Inlays Depicting Lotus Buds (?) by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8960433/fragments-inlays-depicting-lotus-buds-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, blue vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551906/png-abstract-arch-archedView licenseDenarius (Coin) Portraying Emperor Septimius Severus by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8960912/denarius-coin-portraying-emperor-septimius-severus-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274226/beach-party-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licenseFragment From a Platter Handle by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961175/fragment-from-platter-handle-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient ruins architecture fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664409/ancient-ruins-architecture-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseLeaping Feline in Floral Field by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054653/leaping-feline-floral-field-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseYour vacation poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274235/your-vacation-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licenseBowl or Cup by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958433/bowl-cup-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, blue vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509822/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseAlabastron (Container for Scented Oil) by Ancient Eastern Mediterraneanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031440/alabastron-container-for-scented-oil-ancient-eastern-mediterraneanFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186454/city-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAureus (Coin) Portraying Emperor Marcus Aurelius by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958085/aureus-coin-portraying-emperor-marcus-aurelius-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseDeer in Floral Field by Ancient Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8959890/deer-floral-field-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain license