rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Interesting Type (Omoshiroki so), from the series “Ten Types in the Physiognomic Study of Women" ("Fujin sogaku juttai")…
Save
Edit Image
utamaropaddlejapanese calligraphyutamaro kitagawatenniscartoonballoonperson
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Pipe, from the series Ten Types in the Physiognomic Study of Women (Fujin sogaku juttai) (Kiseru) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Pipe, from the series Ten Types in the Physiognomic Study of Women (Fujin sogaku juttai) (Kiseru) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945049/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Women Preparing Gion Bean Curd, from the series "Twelve Types of Women’s Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni-ko)" by Kitagawa…
Women Preparing Gion Bean Curd, from the series "Twelve Types of Women’s Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni-ko)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039820/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Cloth-Strecher, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Cloth-Strecher, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949123/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Hand hitting ping pong with paddles, sports illustration, editable design
Hand hitting ping pong with paddles, sports illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926287/hand-hitting-ping-pong-with-paddles-sports-illustration-editable-designView license
No Title by Kitagawa Utamaro
No Title by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670674/title-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Be different quote poster template
Be different quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633023/different-quote-poster-templateView license
Summer Twilight on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
Summer Twilight on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050655/summer-twilight-the-banks-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Hand hitting ping pong with paddles, sports illustration, editable design
Hand hitting ping pong with paddles, sports illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936223/hand-hitting-ping-pong-with-paddles-sports-illustration-editable-designView license
Tying Thread, from the series “Women’s Handicrafts: Models of Dexterity" ("Fujin tewaza ayatsuri kagami") by Kitagawa Utamaro
Tying Thread, from the series “Women’s Handicrafts: Models of Dexterity" ("Fujin tewaza ayatsuri kagami") by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945684/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Table tennis poster template, editable text and design
Table tennis poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574570/table-tennis-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hairdresser, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hairdresser, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039331/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Summer Twilight on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
Summer Twilight on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054820/summer-twilight-the-banks-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
A Courtesan and Her Attendant Using Mirrors to Identify a Mendicant Monk by Isoda Koryusai
A Courtesan and Her Attendant Using Mirrors to Identify a Mendicant Monk by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039071/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Woman Exhaling Smoke from a Pipe, from the series "Ten Classes of Women’s Physiognomy (Fujo ninso juppon)" by Kitagawa…
Woman Exhaling Smoke from a Pipe, from the series "Ten Classes of Women’s Physiognomy (Fujo ninso juppon)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944769/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Woman Reading a Letter, from the series Ten Classes of Women's Physiognomy (Fujo ninso juppon) (Fumi yomu onna) by Kitagawa…
Woman Reading a Letter, from the series Ten Classes of Women's Physiognomy (Fujo ninso juppon) (Fumi yomu onna) by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039276/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Table tennis Instagram post template, editable text
Table tennis Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574592/table-tennis-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ohan and Choemon, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Ohan and Choemon, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945792/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Table tennis Instagram post template, editable text
Table tennis Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963588/table-tennis-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tsukioka of the Hyogoya (Hyogoya uchi tsukioka), from the series "Seiro bijin meika awase" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Tsukioka of the Hyogoya (Hyogoya uchi tsukioka), from the series "Seiro bijin meika awase" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945541/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Eco-friendly engineering team with the solar panel
Eco-friendly engineering team with the solar panel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915072/eco-friendly-engineering-team-with-the-solar-panelView license
Koharu and Jihei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Koharu and Jihei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020857/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Ohatsu and Tokubei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Ohatsu and Tokubei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948296/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
盆持てる女 (Waitress with a Red Tray) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
盆持てる女 (Waitress with a Red Tray) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143583/waitress-with-red-tray-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain license
Table tennis blog banner template, editable text
Table tennis blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574562/table-tennis-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
No. 1 (ichi), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
No. 1 (ichi), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949464/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Pingpong tournament Instagram post template, editable text
Pingpong tournament Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963792/pingpong-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Courtesans Somenosuke and Kisegawa of the Matsubaya, from the series "A Mirror of Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters…
The Courtesans Somenosuke and Kisegawa of the Matsubaya, from the series "A Mirror of Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948736/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template
Kimono Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView license
Messenger with a Letter, from the series "Elegant Five-needled Pine (Furyu goyo no matsu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Messenger with a Letter, from the series "Elegant Five-needled Pine (Furyu goyo no matsu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946296/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
background, cat, png, galaxy
background, cat, png, galaxy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22399760/image-background-cat-pngView license
Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya, (kamuro:) Shirabe, Teriha, Flowers from the series Snow, Moon and Flowers in Yoshiwara (Seiro…
Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya, (kamuro:) Shirabe, Teriha, Flowers from the series Snow, Moon and Flowers in Yoshiwara (Seiro…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946467/image-paper-cartoon-flowersFree Image from public domain license