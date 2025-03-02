Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese engravingichikawa danjurocartoonpatternpersonartdrawingadultThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Hei Shinno Masakado in the Play Hana no O-Edo Masakado Matsuri, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1789 by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 539 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 843 x 1878 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. 