The Actors Nakamura Riko I as Tanbaya Otsuma and Ichikawa Yaozo III as Furuteya Hachirobei, in the joruri "Sakamachi Yoi no…
Anatomy textbook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660156/anatomy-textbook-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Actors Nakayama Kojuro VI (Nakamura Nakazo I) as Chidori, Sawamura Sojuro III as Shigemori, and Ichikawa Yaozo III as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054668/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496838/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-designView license
The Actors Ichikawa Yaozo III as Shiragiku, Ichikawa Danjuro V as the puppeteer Dekurokubei, and Sawamura Sojuro III as Soga…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947015/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actors Nakayama Kojuro VI (Nakamura Nakazo I) as Hatchotsubute no Kiheiji, Otani Hiroji III as Miura Arajiro, Ichikawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030900/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView license
The Actors Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Miyukinosuke, Segawa Kikunojo III as Hatsune-hime, and Ichikawa Danjuro V as Ninnaji no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054776/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362010/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as Koito, Sawamura Sojuro III as the monk Sainenbo, and Ichikawa Monnosuke II as the monk…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030904/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Soga no Goro and Segawa Kikunojo III as Tsukisayo, in the play "Nanakusa Yosooi Soga,"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050825/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361979/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
The Actors Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Munesada, Segawa Kikunojo III as the courtesan Sumizome, and Nakamura Nakazo I as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046295/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actors Sawamura Sojuro III as Soga no Juro, Osagawa Tsuneyo II as Oiso no Tora, Azuma Tozo III as Miura Katagai, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054825/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Book about men cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14373681/book-about-men-cover-templateView license
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as the ghost of Yatsuhashi, Sawamura Sojuro III as Soga no Juro, and Ichikawa Danjuro V as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055111/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
The Actors Iwai Hanshiro IV as Kuzunoha, Ichikawa Yaozo III as Yakanpei, and Ichikawa Ebizo IV as Abe no Doji, in the play…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957792/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
The Actors Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Ukita Sakingo and Sawamura Sojuro III as the ghost of the courtesan Takao, in the play…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945339/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as the Shirabyoshi Katsuragi, Matsumoto Koshiro IV as the monk Meigetsubo, and Otani Hiroji III…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952614/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
The Actors Ichikawa Danjuro V as Hige no Ikyu, Nakamura Riko as Agemaki, and Ichikawa Ebizo as Agemaki's attendant in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020699/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
The Actors Bando Matakuro IV as Chubei, Osagawa Tsuneyo II as Umegawa, and Nakamura Katsugoro as Magoemon, in the play…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952072/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
German language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView license
The actors Ichikawa Ebizo V as Goshogun Kanki and Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Watonai Sankan in the play "Kokusanya Kassen,"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951495/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
The Actors Ichikawa Ebizo I as Miura Osuke, Ichikawa Danjuro lV as Okazaki Akushiro, and Nakamura Sukegoro I as Kato Arajiro…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945442/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as Shiragiku in the Dance Sequence "Shinobu Uri" in the Play Hatsuhana Mimasu Soga, Performed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054106/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
The Actors Sawamura Sojuro III as Kusunoki Masatsura and Arashi Murajiro as Ben no Naishi, in the shosa "Sode Furu Yuki…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039256/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Men's haircut Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView license
The Actors Nakamura Nakazo I as Omi no Kotoda (right), and Otani Hiroji III as Bamba no Chuda (left), in the Joruri "Sono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950204/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Sci-fi book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219067/sci-fi-book-cover-templateView license
The actors Ichikawa Komazo III as Akuhachiro Tokikage and Nakayama Tomisaburo I as Yushide, the sister of Rokurozaemon, in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955555/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license