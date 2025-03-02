Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepaintingutamaro kitagawacartoonpersonartwalldrawingadultKisegawa of the Matsubaya, [whose attendants are] Sasano, Takeno (Matsubaya uchi Kisegawa, Sasano, Takeno), from the series “Seven Komachi of Yoshiwara” ("Seiro nana Komachi") by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 796 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2542 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseAkashi of the Tamaya, from the series Seven Komachis of Yoshiwara (Seiro nana Komachi) (Tamaya uchi Akashi, Uraji, Shimano)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945432/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseSomenosuke of the Matsubaya, [whose attendants are] Wakagi, Wakaba (Matsubaya uchi Somenosuke, Wakagi, Wakaba), from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945537/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589433/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe Courtesans Somenosuke and Kisegawa of the Matsubaya, from the series "A Mirror of Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948736/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHidematsu, Yasokichi, Izukiyo of the Otsuya (Otsuya uchi Hidematsu, Yasokichi, Izukiyo), from the series "Female Geisha…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946438/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589439/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe Courtesan Kisegawa of the Matsubaya, from an untitled series of courtesans of the Matsubaya as five musicians by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950083/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589615/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-architectureView licenseHinazuru of the Chojiya, Whose Attendants Are Tsuruji and Tsuruno (Chojiya uchi Hinazuru, Tsuruji, Tsuruno), from the series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9704000/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseTsukioka of the Hyogoya (Hyogoya uchi tsukioka), from the series "Seiro bijin meika awase" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945541/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588770/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYosooi of the Matsubaya, from the series Selections from Six Houses in Yoshiwara (Seiro rokkasen) (Matsubaya Yosooi) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946093/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702368/woman-and-tiger-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHanamurasaki of the Tamaya, (kamuro:) Shirabe, Teriha, Flowers from the series Snow, Moon and Flowers in Yoshiwara (Seiro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946467/image-paper-cartoon-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseThe Habit of Boisterousness (Sawagashiki kuse), from the series "Seven Bad Habits (Nakute nana kuse)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020170/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic duck collage art with flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123872/editable-anthropomorphic-duck-collage-art-with-flowerView licenseOmando: Ochie, Onokichi of the Matsuya, from the series Female Geisha Section of the Yoshiwara Niwaka Festival (Seiro niwaka…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946459/image-cartoon-people-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseFolding Fan Seller, Round Fan Seller, and Barley Pounder (Ogi-uri, uchiwa-uri, mugi-tsuki), from the series "Female Geisha…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020416/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseOno no Komachi at Seki Temple, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Chôbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045973/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Courtesan Ichikawa of the Matsubaya in Edo-machi Itchome, with her Child Attendants Tamamo and Mitsumo by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020415/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Courtesan Takikawa of Ogiya, from the series Seven Beautiful Komachi (Bijin nana Komachi) by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947683/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHour of the Snake (Mi no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019870/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704499/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseHour of the Monkey [4pm] (Saru no koku), from the series “The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara” ("Seiro juni toki tsuzuki") by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945682/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseParrot Komachi, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Chôbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947017/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHour of the Dog (Inu no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011395/image-dog-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Claude Monet's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198747/png-accessory-adult-artView licenseThe Courtesan Seyama of the Matsubaya, from an untitled series of courtesans of the Matsubaya as five musicians by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948936/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license