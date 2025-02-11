Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit ImagepapersleafplantartcirclefoodbotanicalpinkPaperweight by Baccarat GlassworksOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 1686 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGreen desktop wallpaper, pastel paper note with cute doodles, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169883/green-desktop-wallpaper-pastel-paper-note-with-cute-doodles-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008431/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePastel green elements, plant doodles with black circle paper notehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170259/pastel-green-elements-plant-doodles-with-black-circle-paper-noteView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009031/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePeaches and flower aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951294/peaches-and-flower-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008149/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseCute memo note, green memphis background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170261/cute-memo-note-green-memphis-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008479/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePlant square design, colorful editable elements on pastel backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170346/plant-square-design-colorful-editable-elements-pastel-backgroundView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935003/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePink flower frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551009/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935300/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseNote paper frame, palm leaf collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228529/note-paper-frame-palm-leaf-collage-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008673/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseBlue background, grid paper and plant doodleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169892/blue-background-grid-paper-and-plant-doodlesView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931559/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame, editable pink background design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687139/floral-frame-editable-pink-background-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008679/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePink flower frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551037/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008244/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseHexagonal gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828232/hexagonal-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935223/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseColorful desktop wallpaper, pastel paper note with cute doodles, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169891/png-abstract-blank-space-bloomView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937209/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePink elements, pink paper note with cute doodleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169885/pink-elements-pink-paper-note-with-cute-doodlesView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029587/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseGold square frame, editable floral collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978574/gold-square-frame-editable-floral-collage-remixView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934977/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseCute desktop wallpaper, black paper note on pastel background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170262/cute-desktop-wallpaper-black-paper-note-pastel-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935354/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePlant doodles, purple background with grid paper notehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169890/plant-doodles-purple-background-with-grid-paper-noteView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937579/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseCute memo note, green memphis background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169887/cute-memo-note-green-memphis-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008686/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical illustration editable background, green collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592558/imageView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937473/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253658/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936017/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePeaches and flower desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951332/peaches-and-flower-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050757/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain license