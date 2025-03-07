Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageleafpatternartfloral patternbluegreenornamentyellowPanelOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 788 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2569 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlossoms floral pattern desktop wallpaper, yellow backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198196/blossoms-floral-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-yellow-backgroundView licenseFive Fragmentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025560/five-fragmentsFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20302930/autumn-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038095/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseAlmond blossoms floral pattern, yellow backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198194/almond-blossoms-floral-pattern-yellow-backgroundView licenseVintage textile with intricate patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026839/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseDecorative flower pattern, white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194945/decorative-flower-pattern-white-backgroundView licenseVintage ornate textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026548/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage decorative flower pattern, purple backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198557/vintage-decorative-flower-pattern-purple-backgroundView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026441/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage decorative floral pattern, beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198913/vintage-decorative-floral-pattern-beige-backgroundView licenseVintage ornate textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006690/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral pattern, green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196575/vintage-floral-pattern-green-backgroundView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033983/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseDecorative flower pattern desktop wallpaper, purple backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198560/decorative-flower-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-purple-backgroundView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025161/panelFree Image from public domain licenseDecorative flower pattern desktop wallpaper, white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195071/decorative-flower-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-white-backgroundView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005931/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePink background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687147/pink-background-editable-floral-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage green textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026591/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral pattern, blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189793/vintage-floral-pattern-blue-backgroundView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027320/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage decorative flower pattern, purple backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198558/vintage-decorative-flower-pattern-purple-backgroundView licenseVintage green patterned textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000826/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation poster template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23323406/image-flower-animal-leafView licenseVintage textile fragment patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044554/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blossoms pattern, pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198370/flower-blossoms-pattern-pink-backgroundView licensePanel (Furnishing Fabric) by Manchuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003480/panel-furnishing-fabric-manchuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral pattern, blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195897/vintage-floral-pattern-blue-backgroundView licenseRibbon with Medici Coat-of-Armshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005465/ribbon-with-medici-coat-of-armsFree Image from public domain licenseSauvignon blanc label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027661/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blossoms pattern, blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10187241/flower-blossoms-pattern-blue-backgroundView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007319/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical frame background, editable purple ornate design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691399/png-art-nouveau-artwork-botanicalView licenseElegant vintage floral textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027363/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame, editable beige background design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546733/floral-frame-editable-beige-background-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage textile pattern illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033595/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseBeige background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548151/beige-background-editable-floral-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage green woven textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026337/fragmentFree Image from public domain license