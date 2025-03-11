rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Emerging from a Mosquito Net by Kitagawa Utamaro
Save
Edit Image
utamaroutamaro kitagawacartoonpersonartclothingdrawingmosquito
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Mosquito Net, from the series Model Young Women in Mist (Kasumi-ori musume hinagata) (Kaya) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Mosquito Net, from the series Model Young Women in Mist (Kasumi-ori musume hinagata) (Kaya) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946701/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
The joruri, Nure tsubame negura no karakasa, from the series Joruri libretti (Joruri-bon) (Nure tsubame negura no karakasa…
The joruri, Nure tsubame negura no karakasa, from the series Joruri libretti (Joruri-bon) (Nure tsubame negura no karakasa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039280/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Dengue fever poster template
Dengue fever poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748095/dengue-fever-poster-templateView license
A Courtesan and her Attendant by Kitagawa Utamaro
A Courtesan and her Attendant by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945361/courtesan-and-her-attendant-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
A Set of Three Romantic Journeys (Michiyuki sanpuku tsui) by Kitagawa Utamaro
A Set of Three Romantic Journeys (Michiyuki sanpuku tsui) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019859/set-three-romantic-journeys-michiyuki-sanpuku-tsui-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
World Malaria Day poster template
World Malaria Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748092/world-malaria-day-poster-templateView license
The Chrysanthemum Festival in the Ninth Month, from an untitled pentaptych of the five festivals by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Chrysanthemum Festival in the Ninth Month, from an untitled pentaptych of the five festivals by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948824/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Drying and stretching cloth by Kitagawa Utamaro
Drying and stretching cloth by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945830/drying-and-stretching-cloth-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Scoop-Net by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Scoop-Net by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946019/the-scoop-net-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Hour of the Tiger (Tora no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hour of the Tiger (Tora no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020858/image-cartoon-tiger-personFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Courtesan Yosooi of the Matsubaya by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Yosooi of the Matsubaya by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045359/the-courtesan-yosooi-the-matsubaya-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template
Kimono Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView license
Mosquito Net for a Baby by Kitagawa Utamaro
Mosquito Net for a Baby by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010965/mosquito-net-for-baby-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Malaria day Facebook post template
Malaria day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748303/malaria-day-facebook-post-templateView license
The Courtesan Yoso-oi of the Pine Needle House in the Yoshiwara and Her Attendant (Matsubaya Yoso-oi) by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Yoso-oi of the Pine Needle House in the Yoshiwara and Her Attendant (Matsubaya Yoso-oi) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039798/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Mosquito dengue prevention poster template
Mosquito dengue prevention poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747915/mosquito-dengue-prevention-poster-templateView license
Hour of the Monkey [4pm] (Saru no koku), from the series “The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara” ("Seiro juni toki tsuzuki") by…
Hour of the Monkey [4pm] (Saru no koku), from the series “The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara” ("Seiro juni toki tsuzuki") by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945682/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Insect bites poster template, health doodle
Insect bites poster template, health doodle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696363/insect-bites-poster-template-health-doodleView license
The Poet Fun'ya no Yasuhide, from the series "Modern Children as the Six Immortal Poets (Tosei kodomo rokkasen)" by Kitagawa…
The Poet Fun'ya no Yasuhide, from the series "Modern Children as the Six Immortal Poets (Tosei kodomo rokkasen)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949436/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Takigawa of the Ogiya (Ogiya uchi Takigawa, Onami, Menami, Kisagawa, Hanamichi, Himekawa, Kumegawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Takigawa of the Ogiya (Ogiya uchi Takigawa, Onami, Menami, Kisagawa, Hanamichi, Himekawa, Kumegawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946886/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Preparing a Meal by Kitagawa Utamaro
Preparing a Meal by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946314/preparing-meal-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Folding Fan Seller, Round Fan Seller, and Barley Pounder (Ogi-uri, uchiwa-uri, mugi-tsuki), from the series "Female Geisha…
Folding Fan Seller, Round Fan Seller, and Barley Pounder (Ogi-uri, uchiwa-uri, mugi-tsuki), from the series "Female Geisha…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020416/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Young Couple Dressed as Mendicant Monks by Kitagawa Utamaro
Young Couple Dressed as Mendicant Monks by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946322/young-couple-dressed-mendicant-monks-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hour of the Rat [12pm] (Ne no koku), from the series "The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
Hour of the Rat [12pm] (Ne no koku), from the series "The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945923/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dengue fever Instagram post template
Dengue fever Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640894/dengue-fever-instagram-post-templateView license
Drawing Lots for Prizes (Ho biki) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Drawing Lots for Prizes (Ho biki) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944400/drawing-lots-for-prizes-ho-biki-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Single parent tips blog banner template
Single parent tips blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063758/single-parent-tips-blog-banner-templateView license
The Poet Otomo no Kuronushi, from the series "Modern Children as the Six Immortal Poets (Tosei kodomo rokkasen)" by Kitagawa…
The Poet Otomo no Kuronushi, from the series "Modern Children as the Six Immortal Poets (Tosei kodomo rokkasen)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948248/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license