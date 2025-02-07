Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagejapanesepaperplanttreepersonartforestnatureTwisted Trees by Louis Auguste LepèreOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 870 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2326 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Moulin des Chapelles by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994572/moulin-des-chapelles-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView licenseThe Dead Apple Tree by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979976/the-dead-apple-tree-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseForest vibes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499353/forest-vibes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheaves of Rye by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994297/sheaves-rye-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602486/autumn-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Edges of Life by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9016080/the-edges-life-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ink plant, vintage collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7783846/japanese-ink-plant-vintage-collage-element-editable-setView licenseCottage with Five Children by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995765/cottage-with-five-children-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseForest quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815027/forest-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseAmiens Cathedral by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8987206/amiens-cathedral-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licenseThe Flooded Marais: The Shepherd by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985727/the-flooded-marais-the-shepherd-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding paper sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762424/man-holding-paper-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseOutside Walls, Porte de Versailles by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015165/outside-walls-porte-versailles-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155634/paper-craft-leaf-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe Prodigal Son by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040360/the-prodigal-son-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseWinter: Bas-Bréau by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9028337/winter-bas-breau-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseFall festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602520/fall-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseFarm with Dutch Poplars by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995477/farm-with-dutch-poplars-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist on the Morning of Palm Sunday by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040205/christ-the-morning-palm-sunday-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665536/bamboo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFisherman's Quarter by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986664/fishermans-quarter-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773231/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Suffering by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8984857/the-suffering-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseTourist backpackers in the woods, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12423047/tourist-backpackers-the-woods-editable-paper-craft-collageView licenseIn the Bateau-Mouche by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979064/the-bateau-mouche-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRheims Cathedral by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994314/rheims-cathedral-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723486/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licensePollard Poplars by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985554/pollard-poplars-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseTourist backpacker, outdoors travel, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520349/tourist-backpacker-outdoors-travel-editable-paper-craft-collageView licenseKensington Gardens, No. I (small plate) by Francis Seymour Hadenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993380/kensington-gardens-no-small-plate-francis-seymour-hadenFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRheims Cathedral by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8987263/rheims-cathedral-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseTrees of life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499354/trees-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoolcarders at Pont Marie by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994164/woolcarders-pont-marie-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain license