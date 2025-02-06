rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Glass orb with floral design
Save
Edit Image
roseflowerplantartcircledesignpinkfloral
Pink rose frame, editable floral oval badge
Pink rose frame, editable floral oval badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831254/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-oval-badgeView license
Intricate floral glass paperweight design
Intricate floral glass paperweight design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039149/paperweightFree Image from public domain license
Editable round gold frame, flower collage remix
Editable round gold frame, flower collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971566/editable-round-gold-frame-flower-collage-remixView license
Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse
Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937407/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain license
Flower rose round frame, editable pink vintage illustration
Flower rose round frame, editable pink vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831276/flower-rose-round-frame-editable-pink-vintage-illustrationView license
Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse
Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934954/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain license
Floral gold frame png element, editable round shape
Floral gold frame png element, editable round shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980169/floral-gold-frame-png-element-editable-round-shapeView license
Colorful intricate glass paperweight design
Colorful intricate glass paperweight design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008171/paperweightFree Image from public domain license
Pink rose frame, editable floral round badge
Pink rose frame, editable floral round badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831215/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-round-badgeView license
Intricate floral glass pattern
Intricate floral glass pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934788/paperweightFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, collage remix
Editable floral round frame, collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9958914/editable-floral-round-frame-collage-remixView license
Paperweight by Baccarat Glassworks
Paperweight by Baccarat Glassworks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054865/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral oval frame, collage remix
Editable floral oval frame, collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971397/editable-floral-oval-frame-collage-remixView license
Colorful intricate glass pattern
Colorful intricate glass pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935910/paperweightFree Image from public domain license
Floral frame png element, editable round shape
Floral frame png element, editable round shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980110/floral-frame-png-element-editable-round-shapeView license
Paperweight by New England Glass Company
Paperweight by New England Glass Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009383/paperweight-new-england-glass-companyFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful buttercup round frame, editable colorful flower vintage illustration
Beautiful buttercup round frame, editable colorful flower vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831298/beautiful-buttercup-round-frame-editable-colorful-flower-vintage-illustrationView license
Paperweight by Baccarat Glassworks
Paperweight by Baccarat Glassworks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009328/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain license
Floral oval frame png element, editable geometric shape
Floral oval frame png element, editable geometric shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980167/floral-oval-frame-png-element-editable-geometric-shapeView license
Paperweight by Unknown artist
Paperweight by Unknown artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935340/paperweight-unknown-artistFree Image from public domain license
Editable round gold frame, flower collage remix
Editable round gold frame, flower collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971636/editable-round-gold-frame-flower-collage-remixView license
Paperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louis
Paperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050629/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain license
Floral frame, editable botanical oval badge
Floral frame, editable botanical oval badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830061/floral-frame-editable-botanical-oval-badgeView license
Paperweight by George Bacchus & Sons
Paperweight by George Bacchus & Sons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008249/paperweight-george-bacchus-sonsFree Image from public domain license
Editable round gold frame, flower collage remix
Editable round gold frame, flower collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971583/editable-round-gold-frame-flower-collage-remixView license
Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse
Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937354/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral gold frame png element, round shape
Editable floral gold frame png element, round shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980174/editable-floral-gold-frame-png-element-round-shapeView license
Vintage floral ceramic button
Vintage floral ceramic button
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008671/paperweightFree Image from public domain license
Red rose frame, editable botanical round badge
Red rose frame, editable botanical round badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831250/red-rose-frame-editable-botanical-round-badgeView license
Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse
Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932945/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain license
Pink rose pattern background, Valentine's flower illustration, editable design
Pink rose pattern background, Valentine's flower illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212465/pink-rose-pattern-background-valentines-flower-illustration-editable-designView license
Paperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louis
Paperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937384/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral gold frame png element, round shape
Editable floral gold frame png element, round shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980172/editable-floral-gold-frame-png-element-round-shapeView license
Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse
Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008932/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain license
Pink flower frame aesthetic background, editable design
Pink flower frame aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551009/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Paperweight by Baccarat Glassworks
Paperweight by Baccarat Glassworks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019343/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain license
Floral gold frame png element, editable round shape
Floral gold frame png element, editable round shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980178/floral-gold-frame-png-element-editable-round-shapeView license
Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse
Paperweight by Clichy Glasshouse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029451/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic pink sky background, arch door
Aesthetic pink sky background, arch door
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513144/aesthetic-pink-sky-background-arch-doorView license
Paperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louis
Paperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008196/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain license