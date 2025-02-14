Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecrucifixcartoonpaperpersoncrossartdrawingadultThe Crucifixion by Martin SchongauerOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 856 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2364 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702188/the-crucifixion-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050750/god-trust-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion, from The Passion by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8978848/the-crucifixion-from-the-passion-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050738/together-pray-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist on the Cross by Michel François Dandré-Bardonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8998402/christ-the-cross-michel-francois-dandre-bardonFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493862/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion with Four Angels by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047249/the-crucifixion-with-four-angels-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685632/prayer-quote-poster-templateView licenseChrist on the Cross (The Small Crucifixion) by Albrecht Altdorferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702217/christ-the-cross-the-small-crucifixion-albrecht-altdorferFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178314/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseBishop's Crosier by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8978244/bishops-crosier-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseMen's mental health poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14448043/mens-mental-health-poster-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion with the Holy Women, St. John and Roman Soldiers by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8972624/image-paper-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177425/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseThe Road To Calvary by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971285/the-road-calvary-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseCouple aesthetic ripped paper, man and woman sitting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070301/png-back-view-blank-space-copyView licenseCrucifixion, from Passion of Christ by Jan Sadeler, the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983146/crucifixion-from-passion-christ-jan-sadeler-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseFeeling is believing poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685628/feeling-believing-poster-templateView licenseThe Madonna and Child on a Grassy Bench by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969179/the-madonna-and-child-grassy-bench-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495708/worship-service-poster-templateView licenseHistoric religious art depictionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024604/crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseSunday sermon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600941/sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt. Veronica by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971702/st-veronica-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist Blessing by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8982247/christ-blessing-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588770/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist Enthroned by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970912/christ-enthroned-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseSelf care woman iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517981/self-care-woman-iphone-wallpaperView licenseSt. John the Baptist by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969015/st-john-the-baptist-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178628/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseCrucifixion by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8973049/crucifixion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseReligious freedom quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632018/religious-freedom-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseSt. Martin by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974722/st-martin-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178630/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseKruisiging van Christus (1567 - 1602) by Agostino Carracci, Paolo Veronese and Orazio Bertellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13779619/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness startup collage element, vector illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10734857/business-startup-collage-element-vector-illustrationView licenseSt. Matthias, from Apostles by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969164/st-matthias-from-apostles-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseSt. Jude, from Apostles by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8977140/st-jude-from-apostles-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license