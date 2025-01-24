Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepersonartbuildingcraftstatueegyptarchitecturesketchShabti by Ancient EgyptianOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2107 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCommunity Remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672094/community-remixView licenseShabti of Psamtek by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703408/shabti-psamtek-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587600/ancient-architecture-editable-poster-templateView licenseShabti (Funerary Figurine) of Mayet by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938464/shabti-funerary-figurine-mayet-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShabti by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009642/shabti-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517187/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licenseShabti by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938912/shabti-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgypt landmark, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418473/egypt-landmark-editable-design-element-setView licenseShabti of Ankhefenkhonsu by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039737/shabti-ankhefenkhonsu-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587602/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShabti of Padipepet by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938549/shabti-padipepet-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587601/ancient-architecture-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseShabti of Wahibreemakhet by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938105/shabti-wahibreemakhet-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467939/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAncient Egyptian ushabti figurine artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800275/shabtiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515987/editable-vintage-notepaper-desktop-wallpaperView licenseShabti of Pinudjem II by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009483/shabti-pinudjem-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseHistory museums Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498224/history-museums-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead From a Shabti (Funerary Figurine) of Queen Tiye by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050685/head-from-shabti-funerary-figurine-queen-tiye-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseEgypt landmark, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417970/egypt-landmark-editable-design-element-setView licenseShabti of Horu by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938266/shabti-horu-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseNational history banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467936/national-history-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUshabti (Funerary Figurine) of Psamtek by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938202/ushabti-funerary-figurine-psamtek-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508418/happiness-poster-templateView licenseShabti by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938513/shabti-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school, education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721844/back-school-education-editable-remixView licenseShabti of Psamtek by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010487/shabti-psamtek-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034847/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseStatuette of the God Osiris Seated by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938946/statuette-the-god-osiris-seated-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity Remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669266/community-remixView licenseShabti of the Supreme Chief of the ḫnr.t of Amun Nesikhonsu by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009978/shabti-the-supreme-chief-the-nrt-amun-nesikhonsu-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseTravel blog Youtube cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12561337/travel-blog-youtube-cover-template-editable-designView licenseShabti of Osiris by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054107/shabti-osiris-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseAncient Egyptian funerary figurine artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800606/shabtiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseShabti by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938724/shabti-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead and Torso of a Man from a Pair Statue by Ancient Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8938934/head-and-torso-man-from-pair-statue-ancient-egyptianFree Image from public domain license