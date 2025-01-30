Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonbookbirdpatternpersonarthousebuildingDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 2 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki HarunobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 964 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 1354 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 2 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955584/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 2 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030887/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 1 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954689/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442794/book-cover-templateView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 1 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955529/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597688/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 1 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955150/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597646/bird-watching-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 1 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954918/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 2 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955441/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 1 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955388/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 2 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955785/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203271/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 2 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955524/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381703/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 1 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955760/image-person-book-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12382056/book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 1 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954864/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 2 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954248/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCat graduation, study education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671344/cat-graduation-study-education-editable-remixView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 2 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954980/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor mansion in countryside, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453594/editable-watercolor-mansion-countryside-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 2 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955166/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic grid background, nature paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840014/aesthetic-grid-background-nature-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 2 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948056/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePages from Vol. 1 and 2 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955424/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding house model, flat graphic set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947700/hand-holding-house-model-flat-graphic-set-editable-designView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 2 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955985/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseDouble-page Illustration from Vol. 1 of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955363/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePreface and colophon of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956163/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain license