A Woman Nomori (Onna Nomori), no. 11 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Bamboo Flute and the Potted Tree (Shakuhachi hachi-no-ki), no. 12 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays…
Editable vintage woman round frame, art decor design
A Young Sanemori (Yaro Sanemori), no. 10 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
Eguchi and Love's Fishing Boat (Koi no tsuribune Eguchi), no. 4 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by…
Monaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Courier Kantan dreaming of Himself as a Daimyo (Hikyaku Kantan: yume no daimyo), no. 8 from a series of 12 prints…
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
The Servant Choryo (Yakko Choryo), no. 6 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
Editable vintage woman round frame, art decor design
The Suetsumuhana Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Suetsumuhana), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Monaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Waka Murasaki Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Waka Murasaki), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Editable vintage woman desktop wallpaper, aesthetic art decor design
The Hana-no-en Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hana-no-en), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Vintage woman beige desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic art decor design
The Hahakigi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hahakigi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
The Hanachirusato Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hanachirusato), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
Child Attendant and Bald Tengu of Mt. Kurama (Kaburo Kurama Tengu), no. 7 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of…
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Comb Rashomon (Sashigushi Rashomon), no. 3 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Sanbaso Dance in a Brothel (Ageya sanbaso), no. 1 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
Aesthetic woman line art background
The Sakaki Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Sakaki), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Artist signing a screen, no. 1 from the series of 12 prints by Okumura Masanobu
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Legend of Taishi, Scene 2 (Taishiden nidanme), from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)"…
Vintage woman ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Shikata nue, from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)" by Okumura Masanobu
Spa woman line art, spiritual background, editable design
The Utsusemi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Utsusemi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Aesthetic woman line art background
The Yugao Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Yugao), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Momiji-no-ga Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Momiji-no-ga), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
