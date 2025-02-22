Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageplatepapersflowerplantpatternartcirclebotanicalPaperweight by Compagnie de Saint LouisOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1160 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 1630 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSmall business brand identity Facebook post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23438341/image-flower-leaf-plantView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008277/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licensePink rose pattern background, Valentine's flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212465/pink-rose-pattern-background-valentines-flower-illustration-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937431/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical badge frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594369/botanical-badge-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934900/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical badge frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594629/botanical-badge-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008497/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseRose border, desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12105484/rose-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029454/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseRose border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12105368/rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937013/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame desktop wallpaper, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194012/floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-blue-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045614/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511472/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054989/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseColorful music floral background, checkered pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8511214/colorful-music-floral-background-checkered-pattern-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008955/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseRose border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12105463/rose-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030045/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower frame, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103942/red-flower-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008986/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame desktop wallpaper, editable white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206512/floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-white-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703242/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame desktop wallpaper, editable white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235881/floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-white-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935046/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseBlue background, grid paper and plant doodleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169892/blue-background-grid-paper-and-plant-doodlesView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050695/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseColorful music floral background, checkered pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8512525/colorful-music-floral-background-checkered-pattern-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934856/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseCamellia and butterfly frame, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12121108/camellia-and-butterfly-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050629/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licensePink flower frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551009/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934914/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, editable flower ornament design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695715/png-art-nouveau-frame-background-artworkView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932474/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253658/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936583/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324006/cactus-illustration-border-editable-background-designView licensePaperweight by Compagnie de Saint Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935041/paperweight-compagnie-saint-louisFree Image from public domain license