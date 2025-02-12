Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecomicslibertyhenry patrick raleighcartoonpaperbookpersonartHalt the Hun! Buy U.S. Government Bonds Third Liberty Loan by Henry Patrick RaleighOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 807 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2506 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBook shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903971/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseHun or Home? by Henry Patrick Raleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969013/hun-home-henry-patrick-raleighFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. 