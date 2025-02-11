Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepuritantorturecivil warcivil war womanpuritan womanblack bootssquire1725to1726Hudibras in Tribulation, plate six from Hudibras by William HogarthOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 1124 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516262/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseHudibras Vanquished by Trulla, plate five from Hudibras by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983679/hudibras-vanquished-trulla-plate-five-from-hudibras-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's rights poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14610285/womens-rights-poster-templateView licenseFrontispiece, plate one from Hudibras by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9023197/frontispiece-plate-one-from-hudibras-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseLong yellow dress mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8877250/long-yellow-dress-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseHudibras Triumphant, plate four from Hudibras by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701207/hudibras-triumphant-plate-four-from-hudibras-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseLong dress mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801781/long-dress-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseHudibras Sallying Forth, plate two from Hudibras by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9016928/hudibras-sallying-forth-plate-two-from-hudibras-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseBLM poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369493/blm-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHudibras' First Adventure, plate three from Hudibras by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979578/hudibras-first-adventure-plate-three-from-hudibras-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseLong sleeve dress mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826045/long-sleeve-dress-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseHudibras and the Skimmington, plate seven from Hudibras by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979049/hudibras-and-the-skimmington-plate-seven-from-hudibras-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseLong sleeve dress mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825739/long-sleeve-dress-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseBurning the Rumps at Temple Bar, plate eleven from Hudibras by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8973225/burning-the-rumps-temple-bar-plate-eleven-from-hudibras-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseFashion product display grid background remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670848/fashion-product-display-grid-background-remix-editable-designView licenseHudibras and Sidrophel, plate eight from Hudibras by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043267/hudibras-and-sidrophel-plate-eight-from-hudibras-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseBLM Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369867/blm-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHudibras Catechized, plate nine from Hudibras by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701086/hudibras-catechized-plate-nine-from-hudibras-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseWireless music Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763236/wireless-musicView licenseThe Committee, plate ten from Hudibras by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702997/the-committee-plate-ten-from-hudibras-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseBLM blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370281/blm-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHudibras and the Lawyer, plate twelve from Hudibras by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8974872/hudibras-and-the-lawyer-plate-twelve-from-hudibras-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseBLM Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112150/blm-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseStrolling Actresses Dressing in a Barn by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971266/strolling-actresses-dressing-barn-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseHit music Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272326/hit-music-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePlate five, from A Harlot's Progress by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8997060/plate-five-from-harlots-progress-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's tank top png mockup element, editable fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9712942/womens-tank-top-png-mockup-element-editable-fashionView licenseThe War for the Union, 1862—A Bayonet Charge (12 July 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789764/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseA-line skirt & tube top mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640593/a-line-skirt-tube-top-mockup-editable-designView licenseNew Illustration of Hudibrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9161217/new-illustration-hudibrasFree Image from public domain licenseJustice for women quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631008/justice-for-women-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Wounded Standard-Bearer by Joseph Louis Hippolyte Bellangéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053443/the-wounded-standard-bearer-joseph-louis-hippolyte-bellangeFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist app Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11863273/music-playlist-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Flagellation by Israhel van Meckenem, the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969633/the-flagellation-israhel-van-meckenem-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseMusic charts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12495884/music-charts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStrolling Actresses Dressing in a Barn by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986109/strolling-actresses-dressing-barn-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & dance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981715/music-dance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMorning, plate one from The Four Times of the Day by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000005/morning-plate-one-from-the-four-times-the-day-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseMusic party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730126/music-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNight, plate four from The Four Times of Day by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985657/night-plate-four-from-the-four-times-day-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain license