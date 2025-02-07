rawpixel
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated with Hand in Gesture of Gift Giving (Varadamudra)
Royal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181202/royal-crown-greek-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Four-Armed Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated in Lotus Position (Padmasana)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050747/four-armed-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-seated-lotus-position-padmasanaFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191239/greek-goddess-queen-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Standing Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Holding a Lotus Flower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055210/standing-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-holding-lotus-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue png, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181414/greek-goddess-queen-statue-png-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020037/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain license
Always wear your invisible crown, motivational quote with note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181482/png-accessory-always-beigeView license
Linga Cover with Head of God Shiva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956382/linga-cover-with-head-god-shivaFree Image from public domain license
Always wear your invisible crown, motivational quote with note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191254/image-accessory-always-beigeView license
Goddess Durga Slaying the Buffalo Demon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046117/goddess-durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demonFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191244/greek-goddess-queen-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Eleven-Headed and Six-Armed Guanyin (Avalokiteshvara) Standing on a Lotus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945874/eleven-headed-and-six-armed-guanyin-avalokiteshvara-standing-lotusFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181351/greek-goddess-queen-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
The Bodhisattva Manjushri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801004/the-bodhisattva-manjushriFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181372/greek-goddess-queen-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Head of Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949222/head-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain license
Royal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181247/royal-crown-greek-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Dicang (Khsitigarbha), or "He Who Encompasses the Earth," Seated and Holding a Wish-Bearing Jewel (Cintamani)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949415/photo-image-person-trophy-artFree Image from public domain license
Royal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181234/royal-crown-greek-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Luohan (Arhat)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030877/luohan-arhatFree Image from public domain license
Queen statue frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191345/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView license
The Bonpo Deity Kunzang Akor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801182/the-bonpo-deity-kunzang-akorFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181145/beige-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated with Hand in Gesture of Reassurance (Abhayamudra)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054201/photo-image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Queen statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190982/beige-paper-textured-background-queen-statue-border-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045480/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain license
Queen statue frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613865/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView license
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797405/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain license
Greek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616712/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Buddha Shakyamuni or the Jina Buddha Vairochana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801263/buddha-shakyamuni-the-jina-buddha-vairochanaFree Image from public domain license
Greek queen statue frame png, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191315/greek-queen-statue-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView license
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798514/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain license
Greek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616696/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Standing Buddha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030572/standing-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Greek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617734/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Kumara, the Youthful God of War on his Peacock Mount
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039343/kumara-the-youthful-god-war-his-peacock-mountFree Image from public domain license
Greek queen statue frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616729/greek-queen-statue-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Garuda, Mount of God Vishnu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949656/garuda-mount-god-vishnuFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue png, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056774/greek-goddess-queen-statue-png-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Guanyin (Avalokiteshvara) Holding Lotus-Form Cup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946752/guanyin-avalokiteshvara-holding-lotus-form-cupFree Image from public domain license