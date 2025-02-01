Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese ukiyo-e stylejapanese woodblock patterngreenfloral patternjapanese inkjapanese flowersgreen leavesfloral tapestryHachiman Shrine in Fukagawa (Fukagawa Hachiman), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 630 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 3209 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseFukagawa Tomigaoka, section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze Koto meisho)" by 